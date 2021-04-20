NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Local artist Brad Neal’s architectural watercolor paintings 042021

Local artist Brad Neal’s architectural watercolor paintings on display at JWA

Local artist Brad Neal brings mixed media artwork to John Wayne Airport (JWA), featuring watercolor and ink line drawings that capture the essential character and architectural detail of the environments he creates. His work is on display in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal as part of the JWA Community Focus Space through May 20.

Formerly an architect with a 40-year career, Neal begins his drawing process with a rough pencil or ink sketch, refined on watercolor paper to build shape and value. He then uses watercolor and opaque gouache to add color highlights and reinforce light and dark values. The final result is a mix of media balanced with textural definition and detail with the transparent color and spontaneity of watercolor in the drawing.

Architectural Lifeguard Tower

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of JWA

“Lifeguard Tower, Laguna Beach,” watercolor over ink on paper, 2017 by artist Brad Neal

“My art is grounded in realism and influenced by the subjects and suggestive line work in Whistler’s etchings and watercolor art of Homer, Sargent, and Wyeth,” said Neal. “I try to reveal the structure and geometry of urban and natural landscapes with the play of light, the balance of color and texture, organization of space and form, and how people use and animate an environment.”

Neal’s subjects include familiar places in and around Orange County, and favorite points of interest he discovered while traveling over the years as an architect both domestically and abroad. After retiring in 2014, Neal followed his lifelong interest in the arts and attended Laguna College of Art + Design, where he received a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Drawing and Design.

Architectural San Juan

Click on photo for a larger image

“On Time in San Juan Capistrano,” watercolor over ink on paper, 2019 by artist Brad Neal

He has exhibited his artwork at numerous juried shows, including the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, Orange County Museum of Art, California Art Club, and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. His work is also on display at the Studio 7 Gallery in Laguna Beach.

To learn more about Bradley Neal and view additional pieces of his art, visit www.bradnealstudio.com. Neal’s exhibit can be viewed (pre-security) on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, and C, and on the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 1 and 4.

For more information about the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, visit www.ocair.com/travelers/dine-shop-relax/relax/arts-program.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.