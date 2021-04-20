NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Sawdust Spring Fling 042021

Sawdust Spring Fling

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Sawdust Spring Fling Renner

Click on photo for a larger image

Paul Renner, one of 48 Laguna Beach artists featured at the Sawdust Spring Fling. On Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, visitors enjoyed the pop-up Sawdust Festival Spring Fling featuring handcrafted art, live music, and food by Evan’s Gourmet – while supporting local arts.

Sawdust Spring Fling outside

Click on photo for a larger image

The Sawdust Art Festival will “definitely” be opening on July 2. “We’re overjoyed to be opening this summer,” said Sawdust Festival Board of Directors President Monica Prado. “We’re all busy making art and prepping to open our gate to the public on July 2nd.” 

Sawdust Spring Fling McQuaid

Click on photo for a larger image

Nicole and Jason McQuaid at their booth over the weekend. With art shows and festivals returning to Laguna Beach, locals and visitors alike will be able to support our artist community.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see slideshow below

 

