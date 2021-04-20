NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Zoey 042021

Zoey is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed one-year-old Scottish Deerhound mix looking for a new place to call home. Zoey is in need of training, and requires a secure fenced yard as she can climb out of high chain link fences. She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and does well around groups of people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Zoey adopted as soon as possible.

Zoey is the ultimate friend to have by your side 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to the shelter’s approach to adoption, its return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

