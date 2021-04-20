NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Festivals, tourism returning to Laguna Beach this summer

By SARA HALL

Summer in Laguna Beach will be closer to the pre-pandemic normal with the announcement of festivals and tourism returning in the city.

After so many shows and events were canceled due to COVID-19, locals were excited to hear Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the economy is slated to reopen by June 15 if the state stays on track with certain thresholds. 

The Festival of Arts officially announced the reopening of its iconic Pageant of the Masters and Fine Art Show in a statement last Thursday.

“This long-awaited announcement befittingly comes on World Art Day, an international celebration of fine arts and creativity,” the message reads.

Organization officials made the decision during a board meeting on Wednesday, April 14.

“The Festival has been working closely with the Laguna Beach City staff and would like to thank them for all their input and help to aid us in reaching this decision,” Festival of Arts President David Perry said in the prepared statement.

“It has been a very challenging year for everyone – especially the arts community – and we are overjoyed and feel blessed to have arrived at this moment.”

They are thrilled to reconnect with the community with the upcoming performances and art exhibition, Perry said. 

Tickets to the Pageant of the Masters production of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories will go on sale to the general public starting May 3. The art show will open on July 5 and the Pageant on July 7; both will run through September 3.

In partnership with public health entities and government officials, the board will implement new safety and health protocols, according to festival officials. 

“The health and well-being of the nonprofit’s patrons, artists, volunteers, vendors, and staff remain a top priority for the Festival of Arts,” the statement reads. 

The Festival of Arts is a “vibrant gathering space” for people to come together and appreciate the visual and performing arts, Perry said.

“We are poised to safely reopen our doors and welcome Festival patrons as well as the many participating artists and community volunteers in re-establishing physical and emotional connections, which are a key component of our mission,” Perry said. “We know, from decades of serving the community with face-to-face events, that connectivity is vital to the health and success of the arts.”

Another local festival will also be returning this summer.

The Sawdust Art Festival will “definitely” be opening on July 2, Sawdust Festival Board of Directors President Monica Prado confirmed in an email. They are still figuring out the details and won’t have a plan in place for a couple more weeks, she said.

“We’re overjoyed to be opening this summer,” Prado said. “We’re all busy making art and prepping to open our gate to the public on July 2nd.” 

With art shows and festivals returning to Laguna Beach, so will the visitors.

Americans’ travel readiness has resulted in a lot of trip planning for the spring and summer months, President & CEO of Visit Laguna Beach Ashley Johnson explained in an email.

Research shows that 86 percent of American travelers currently have tentative leisure travel plans and 72.8 percent expect to travel for leisure within the next three months alone, she said. Although many Americans are still in pandemic mode when it comes to booking travel, expect to see shorter booking windows, often less than four weeks out.

“I look forward to being fully reopen, so we can get back to doing business in order to ensure the success of our local economy,” Johnson said. “We understand the importance of travel and though we will be open for business, we will continue to do our part in educating our overnight guests on safe and responsible ways to visit us, ensuring that the health and safety of our community is first and foremost.”

 

