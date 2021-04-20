NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Laguna Art Museum presents 042021

Laguna Art Museum presents “In Conversation: Kristin Leachman” on Thursday

On Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will present “In Conversation: Kristin Leachman.” LAM curator of education Marinta Skupin will host this virtual talk with L.A.-based artist Kristin Leachman, whose painting Xylem 12 is in the museum’s permanent collection.

In 2016, Leachman’s exhibition at Laguna Art Museum, Xylem Rays, consisted of paintings that explore patterning and symbolism in the xylem, the tissue that transports water from the roots of trees up to the leaves.

Laguna Art Xylem

Submitted photo

Kristin Leachman, “Xylem 12,” 2016, oil on canvas on panel, 60” x 80” x 2”

Kristin Leachman’s paintings are noted for repositioning abstraction, figuration, and geometry, making seamless connections between the subliminal and sublime. Her current project, Fifty Forests, explores both pattern and symbolism in the growth formations of trees throughout America’s fifty states.

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1966, Leachman spent her early years in rural Virginia and now lives in Los Angeles, Calif. She earned a BFA in Painting from the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, R.I., in 1988, and an MFA in Production Design from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles in 1991. 

Laguna Art Kristin Leachman

Submitted photo

Artist Kristin Leachman

Leachman designed Senzeni Na? (What Have We Done?), Academy Award nominee for Best Live Action Short Film in 1990, and her paintings have been exhibited in one person exhibitions at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C. (2008), Laguna Art Museum (2016), and will be presented at the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens, Georgia in 2022. 

An oral history interview with Leachman is included in the Smithsonian Archives of American Art in Washington, D.C.

To view the program on April 22, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/in-conversation-kristin-leachman/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.