NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Commission continues mixed-use project 042321

Commission continues mixed-use project proposed for Sweetwater Car Wash location

By SARA HALL

Struggling to balance residential view equity rights and business property rights, the Planning Commission this week ultimately agreed to continue a mixed-use proposal in the Woods Cove neighborhood.

The project aims to demolish Sweetwater Hand Car Wash at 1890 South Coast Hwy and construct a new two-story, 6,238-square-foot mixed-use office and retail building. The project also proposes a large deck area and a parking garage for 23 passenger vehicles and four motorcycles. 

The project has been heard, in one form or another, several times over the past three years. Most recently, it was before the Planning Commission in August. After providing feedback, the applicant made some significant changes to the design and returned to the commission on Wednesday (April 21).

Compared to the first design, the style of the revised proposal is a “giant leap forward,” said Commissioner Steven Kellenberg.

“I really like your building, I think it’s a very sophisticated building,” Kellenberg said. “But I also have to acknowledge the [public speaker] comment…that it’s a good building, but is it a good building in the right place or not? That’s one of the things we’re kind of struggling with here.”

After about three hours of discussion on Wednesday, commissioners decided to give it one more shot at appeasing resident concerns and addressing issues raised by the commission and/or city staff. Commissioners unanimously approved a motion for a continuance to a potential date after re-noticing. Architect for the applicant Anders Lasater said they would take the continuance.

“I think there are some things that we could do,” Lasater said.

Commission continues rendering 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of LB 

Previous (top, August 2020) and revised (bottom, April 2021) renderings of the mixed-use project proposed for 1890 South Coast Hwy

In August, commissioners and city staff made several recommendations, mostly related to preserving neighboring views, reducing the roof height, and minimizing the building mass.

Lasater said they put in a lot of work since the last hearing, including lowering the building’s profile by moving a portion of the program on the upper floor and changing the roof slant.

“The intent was really to create a beautiful building that was responding to what the commission had asked us to do, responding to what the neighbors were seeing, and consolidate the program in the least offensive location,” Lasater said. “That was absolutely our intention.” 

Ideas commissioners suggested on Wednesday included: Lengthening the driveway so the parking was completely subterranean, which would reduce the retail program; possibly asking for a variance to place the office space on the first floor and shifting the first-floor programming; reconsidering the deck layout and space; making it more “village-like”; connecting and engaging with Pacific Coast Highway more; lowering the first floor to street level; and determining the reasoning and possibly getting a variance for the front setback requirements.

Nearly all commissioners were on the fence about the project, aside from Jorg Dubin, who agreed it was a “tough nut to crack,” but was ready to move forward with the project and didn’t want to delay it any longer.

“It is all going to be a compromise,” he said. “The property owner and the neighbors, they’re all going to have to be able to reach across the aisle…and make some reasonable concessions, otherwise we’re just going to stalemate with this project.”

Even if the scale of the entire project was reduced, somebody else would find something else that bothers them, Dubin said, and then the project might not even be financially viable for the property owner. 

“It’s almost like a circular firing squad,” Dubin said. 

While he understands the concerns, more design changes won’t likely solve these problems in the next few months, Dubin said. It’s a challenge when residential is next to commercial.

“It’s a balancing act between the property owner’s rights and the rights of the neighbors to maintain their views,” Dubin said. “It’s a little myopic, in some ways, for people who either bought or have lived in a residential zone that is directly connected to a commercial zone to be feeling that they should control what happens in a commercial zone.”

Commission continues Sweetwater

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

The current Sweetwater Hand Car Wash

Others on the dais said that with more time a better compromise could be found. They understand and empathize with both sides, several agreed. 

This is the hardest decision they’ve ever made, Commissioner Steven Goldman said.

On the one side, denying or limiting the project might be infringing on landowner’s rights; but if they approve it as is, it’s impacting residents’ view rights, he said.

At the end of the day, the applicant and architect worked within rules and made an effort to do what was asked of them, Goldman said. He’s leaning, much to the chagrin of the neighbors, to maintaining the property owner’s rights to develop the project.

“I find it hard to take away building rights from an existing landowner. All the neighbors bought behind a commercial area, I’m sure none of them intended for this to happen. I’m extraordinarily sympathetic to those who will lose their views,” Goldman said. “But, as I said, this is a very difficult situation and I really believe it comes down to a balance.”

Commissioner Ken Sadler was also torn, but leaning the other way.

Sadler said his concerns about the size of the project weren’t addressed in the revised design.

“I felt that the overall project was too big and was too high,” Sadler said. “Right now, the overall program, in terms of square footage, hasn’t been reduced.”

It’s actually increased a little in total square footage. The height has gone down about a foot and a half, but that really wasn’t enough to mitigate the view equity concerns, he said.

“I don’t have any perfect suggestion for you, other than my feeling right now is that I don’t think it has met my previous over-reaching comments about what I’d like to see happen here,” Sadler said. “I still feel as though it’s just a little too big and it’s too high.”

There was consensus that the main concern was view equity for the residents.

View equity is about balancing out somebody’s reasonable right to maintain important views versus an applicant’s reasonable right to develop their property, Sadler explained.

Addressing the complaints raised during public comment about compatibility, Dubin said the other buildings were modern in their time, just as this design is now. Things grow and change. Laguna Beach is an eclectic town with a variety of architectural styles, he said, it’s not a planned community where everything looks the same.

“The concern of neighborhood compatibility is sort of a moot point,” Dubin said. 

He also noted that the concern about possibly contaminated soil can be dealt with, it’s not an uncommon problem.

The big issue is view equity, which is a challenge for projects all over Laguna Beach, Dubin said.

Commission continues rendering 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of LB 

An aerial view of the rendering submitted April 21 for the proposed mixed-use project in the Woods Cove neighborhood

Although there were a few public speakers in favor of the revised project, calling the current car wash a noise nuisance, the majority of neighbors who commented raised concerns and opposition to the current proposal.

View equity was also the primary issue mentioned by residents.

The building is just too tall for the neighborhood, said Stephen Jeppson, who owns the home directly behind the project.

“This impacts our views, 100 percent of all the sunsets, all year long,” Jeppson said. “We sit on our small deck and that is where we de-stress from the day.”

The view corridor for many of his neighbors is also impacted, he added.

Jade DeBarry, who lives above the property on Center Street, said views are still impacted. 

“I can definitely appreciate the changes that have been made, mainly in regards to view equity, however, with my view currently, it would still be drastically impacted,” DeBarry said.

Christine Miller recently bought her home on Center Street primarily because of the ocean view. After hearing the proposal, seeing the renderings, reading the staff report, and viewing the staking poles, it’s obvious they will lose that view, she said.

“(It is) very clear to us that our view will be negatively impacted,” Miller said. The planters and hedges on the upper deck and the trees on PCH will block the view, she said. It will be even more impacted if the tenant puts up umbrellas or tents on the deck, which is a likely scenario, given the size of the space, she added.

Several neighbors also noted that the architectural style of the building doesn’t match the surrounding structures.

“Take a walk around the neighborhood, it’s clear as day to pretty much anyone who’s there, that this building and the style and the structure and the size of this is not neighborhood compatible,” DeBarry said.

The nearby two-story buildings are much more compatible in size and style, she said.

“Neighborhood compatibility, this project is far out of bounds,” Jeppson said.

Other concerns included parking and traffic, the environmental impact of digging into ground where an old gas station was located and possibly encountering contaminated soil, and adding commercial/retail when there isn’t a need in the area.

“We’re not opposed to the project, but we just want them to come up with something that’s congruent to the neighborhood,” Miller said. “(Something) that isn’t this large-scale building that doesn’t match the remaining architecture, and that is actually going to be useful.”

It’s a beautiful building, several speakers agreed, but it would fit better somewhere else, not this particular area in Laguna Beach. It isn’t sized for the community or match the quaint neighborhood, said longtime resident Patsy Tartaglia-Mars.

“Everybody is always thinking about greed and not need,” she said. “Right now, I think we’ve got that in this building here.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.