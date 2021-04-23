Give the phone a “break” – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road. Throughout the month of April, LBPD will have additional officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75 percent of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

“A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk,” Captain Jeff Calvert said. “Not driving distracted is a simple, but significant behavior change.”

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Funding for these Distracted Driving operations is provided to the Laguna Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

LB Historical Society presents Zoom webinar on new book by Barbara Ann Burns on April 28

The Laguna Beach Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, April 28 from 7-8 p.m., titled Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe and Laguna California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938 by author and guest speaker Barbara Ann Burns. For a link to join the webinar, click here.

The following provides a preview of the upcoming presentation:

“Suite” Alice Miller Richardson was a Laguna pioneer. Orange County Archives show she bought 400 acres in Arch Beach in 1904.

Alice made her money managing Riverside’s Historic Mission Inn for her brother Frank Miller, its owner. He always said she was a better hotel man than he was, and he paid her generously. Nine months a year, she charmed kings, presidents, movie stars, authors, and Laguna artists at the Mission Inn with her world-famous hospitality. She was known as Riverside’s first career woman. During Riverside’s hot summers – when Mission Inn business was slow – resorts like the legendary Tahoe Tavern, the Palomares Hotel, and the Long Beach Hotel hired Alice to bring her unique brand of hospitality for their busy summer seasons. When she wasn’t working, she vacationed at her cottage on the bluffs in Laguna.

Alice Richardson made the Mission Inn what it is. She saved the Tahoe Tavern.

Alice Richardson artwork by Hovsep Pushman

She was an important figure in early Laguna’s real estate business and art community. Yet historians in Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna know little or nothing about her.

The author says, “I’m Barbara Burns and I’ve been a docent at the Mission Inn for more than 20 years. I knew very little about Alice. I wondered how she could have lived at the Mission Inn for 65 years and there are no stories about her? I made it my business to find out about her. I spent hours researching old newspapers, property records, Mission Inn archives, and ephemera. What started as curiosity about the woman ‘they said’ helped her brother run the Mission Inn turned into the story of an amazing, lovable, and very successful woman who was really the one in charge of the Mission Inn.

“That’s how Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna, California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938 by Barbara Ann Burns came to be. It wasn’t my plan to be an author, but her story had to be told. The first reader who wrote to me said it is an ‘interesting, engaging, and well-written book.’ Another wrote, ‘I am reading your book and loving it.’”

Tune in to the Laguna Beach Historical Society’s Zoom presentation to see photographs and hear readings from Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna, California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938.

“It’s an inspiring story that I love telling. I hope you’ll be watching,” says Burns.

The book can be purchased online at www.missioninnmuseum.shop/.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Rotary Club seeks donations for scholarship fundraiser for LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach and its Grapes for Grads® committee are seeking donations for their 2021 Scholarship Donation Campaign for Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) graduating seniors and Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) students. The Grapes for Grads event is Laguna’s premier wine tasting event which began in 2006 and has contributed $482,500 in scholarships over the past 15 years.

With the support of a few wineries and the efforts of the first committee, which included current event co-chairs Jeffrey Redeker and Stephen Dotoratos, Grapes for Grads was created. The first year of the event was so successful, it was decided that the event would be held annually. As the event grew more successful the scholarships grew in number.

In 2020, the Rotary Club was unable to hold the Grapes for Grads® event due to the COVID-19 health crisis and the ensuing public lockdown. However, they were still able to award $26,500 for 2020 scholarships from funds donated by sponsors and from funds provided by the Laguna Beach Rotary Foundation. Unfortunately, the Grapes for Grads event will not be held again this spring because of the continuing health crisis.

LCAD student Eunhye Cho, 2019 Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

“In 2019, my family was in the midst of a financial struggle. With my first senior semester soon to start, we were trying to save and collect as many funds as possible to pay for my remaining tuition,” says LCAD student Eunhye. “Then with the help of Grapes of Grads scholarship, I was able to pay a huge part of the tuition of the fall semester and successfully finish the semester. The Grapes for Grads scholarship not only made it possible for me to pay for the fall semester but gave my family a chance to save up for the upcoming Spring 2020 semester’s tuition as well. I am forever grateful to the Grapes for Grads program for granting me this scholarship to students like me and for helping me further my education at LCAD.”

Committee Chair Redeker says, “The goal of Laguna Beach Rotary and the Grapes for Grads committee has always been to support higher education for Laguna Beach High School and LCAD. We know the past several months have been tough so we are doing everything we can to continue to help students in need reach their academic goals again in 2021 even during these trying times. We sincerely hope to reach our goals for 2021 and to see everyone in person in 2022.”

LBHS graduate Katie Palino, Class of 2019, Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

Palino, LBHS Class of 2019 graduate, expressed her gratitude in her testimonial letter, “I am a freshman pursuing a BA in Theatre with an emphasis in Theatre Technology, with a potential minor in Film at Chapman University. I am so appreciative of the opportunities that I have been given and I have jumped right in to experience all that college has to offer. I have been the Assistant Stage Manager for a student production for Archetypes, acted in a show for The Players’ Society, and provided hair and makeup for the COPA production Measure for Measure as a part of my theatre practicum. I am continuing on with my philanthropic work, and in October I shared my Girl Scout Gold Award project, which addressed the issue of storm drain pollution and prevention, with over 100 students at the Santa Ana Boys and Girls Club. It was such a rewarding experience. I am so grateful for the support and generosity that the Laguna Beach Rotary and Grapes for Grads has awarded me, and I will continue to pay it forward and make a difference in the future.”

It is important to the Rotary Club that local students have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals and dreams, especially during this difficult time. The Grapes for Grads committee is asking for the community’s assistance to provide scholarships by contributing to the Rotary Club’s 2021 Scholarship Donation Fund.

The fundraising efforts will continue until May 1, 2021. The past year has been challenging for everyone and the Rotary Club appreciates any size donation supporting LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students. Donations can be made through the Grapes for Grads’ website located at www.grapesforgrads.com.

Save the date for the next Grapes for Grads event on May 1, 2022. Laguna’s premier wine tasting event will be back next year with great wines, fabulous music, and wonderful food from local restaurants.

For more information on Grapes for Grads, go to www.grapesforgrads.com.

Laguna Playhouse presents live Zoom magic show featuring Michael Gutenplan on Saturday

Laguna Playhouse is proud to present master magician, mentalist, and third-generation psychic Michael Gutenplan in a special family-friendly, virtual magic and mentalism show live via Zoom on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

One hundred percent interactive, this streamed show is filled with incredible magic, mentalism, mind reading, and lots of laughter, and is designed to bring families and friends together for a fun and amazing one-of-a-kind experience.

Master magician Michael Gutenplan presents a family-friendly virtual magic show on Saturday, April 24

“We are such fans of the art of magic and could not be more excited to bring the extraordinary talents of Michael Gutenplan to our audiences,” comments Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard. “It does not take a mind-reader to know that this is going to be a wonderful evening that the whole family can enjoy together!”

Michael’s award-winning magic and mentalism will energize, enthrall, and entertain you. With over 20 years of professional experience, Michael knows how to engage and entertain the most sophisticated and skeptical audiences. He has performed at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Off-Broadway in his critically-acclaimed one-man show Extraordinary Deceptions, in The Spy Magic Show in Washington, D.C., and at clubs and events across the nation with The Members Only Show.

The Los Angeles Times raves: “Gutenplan’s expertise with cards is evident. However, most impressive are his mind reading abilities.” “Captivating…Michael is a youthful, old-fashioned magician, working with cards, money, and minds (he reads them). He also requests a helper for almost every trick, a practice that delights most magic fans under 18, if not their more-shy elders,” raves The New York Times.

Guests can enjoy a fun night via Zoom with talented magician Michael Gutenplan

Michael Gutenplan is an award-winning magician, mentalist, and third-generation psychic who specializes in creating unforgettable experiences using a mixture of psychic entertainment, magic, and comedy.

Known as the go-to magician and mentalist for the who’s who of Hollywood, members of private clubs, and the nation’s top CEOs, he’s performed in 24 countries and 49 states. He has been featured on dozens of TV programs and reviewed by countless newspapers including The New York Times, Variety, and the L.A. Times. He was awarded the 2019 and 2020 “Los Angeles Award” for Best Psychic Entertainer and has been named Best Corporate Entertainer in the “Corgentum Survey” for 2017-2020. He has been the magic and psychic advisor to various TV, theme park, and theatrical productions. Michael was the creator and star of the hit Off-Broadway show Extraordinary Deceptions as well as The Spy Magic Show.

Passes for this live via Zoom event are $30 per household. Prices are subject to change. Tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

LB Library accepting submissions for 23rd Annual John Gardiner Poetry Contest

Laguna Beach Library is excited to announce the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest. Poets of all ages are invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem must be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas.

The theme this year is “Between the Clouds and Sea.”

2019 winners at the LB Library

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

The library is accepting submissions through April 30 – send them to ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet.

John Gardiner

The contest is named after John Gardiner, who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program. His good friend and fellow local poet Michael Sprake is the current MC of the annual public reading event.

The public reading of the winning poems will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 5.

When submitting, do not put your name or contact information on the poem. Personal contact information should only be written on a form and attached to each poem submitted. Entry forms can be requested via email to the branch email address at ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Local artist Brad Neal’s architectural watercolor paintings on display at JWA

Local artist Brad Neal brings mixed media artwork to John Wayne Airport (JWA), featuring watercolor and ink line drawings that capture the essential character and architectural detail of the environments he creates. His work is on display in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal as part of the JWA Community Focus Space through May 20.

Formerly an architect with a 40-year career, Neal begins his drawing process with a rough pencil or ink sketch, refined on watercolor paper to build shape and value. He then uses watercolor and opaque gouache to add color highlights and reinforce light and dark values. The final result is a mix of media balanced with textural definition and detail with the transparent color and spontaneity of watercolor in the drawing.

“Lifeguard Tower, Laguna Beach,” watercolor over ink on paper, 2017 by artist Brad Neal

“My art is grounded in realism and influenced by the subjects and suggestive line work in Whistler’s etchings and watercolor art of Homer, Sargent, and Wyeth,” said Neal. “I try to reveal the structure and geometry of urban and natural landscapes with the play of light, the balance of color and texture, organization of space and form, and how people use and animate an environment.”

Neal’s subjects include familiar places in and around Orange County, and favorite points of interest he discovered while traveling over the years as an architect both domestically and abroad. After retiring in 2014, Neal followed his lifelong interest in the arts and attended Laguna College of Art + Design, where he received a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Drawing and Design.

He has exhibited his artwork at numerous juried shows, including the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, Orange County Museum of Art, California Art Club, and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. His work is also on display at the Studio 7 Gallery in Laguna Beach.

To learn more about Bradley Neal and view additional pieces of his art, visit www.bradnealstudio.com. Neal’s exhibit can be viewed (pre-security) on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, and C, and on the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 1 and 4.

For more information about the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, visit www.ocair.com/travelers/dine-shop-relax/relax/arts-program.

Hot Glass/OC art exhibition debuts at JWA

An exhibition titled Hot Glass/OC featuring the creative talents of professional Orange County artists specializing in the use of hot glass has made a luminous debut at John Wayne Airport (JWA) and continues through October 2021. Guests who visit the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery in the terminal can view multiple examples of colorful and innovative glass-related artwork.

As guest curator for the exhibition, Antoinette Sullivan’s career spans more than 30 years, curating art for prominent Orange County restaurants including Bistango and Bayside, and assisting artists in promoting and exhibiting their art in alternative spaces. Understanding the challenge that artists encounter in finding opportunities to showcase their work, Sullivan has assembled 17 professional artists in this unique exhibition featuring molten glass artwork.

“Hot Glass/OC” exhibition features the molten glass artwork of 17 artists

“Hot Glass is not a common medium of expression, and it requires remarkable creativity, patience, innovation, and passion,” said Sullivan. “It is an honor to bring together a group of amazing artists and provide an opportunity for passengers to view vibrant artwork filled with color, shape, and imagination as they travel through the terminal.”

Artists featured in the Hot Glass/OC exhibition include Lawrence R. Armstrong, Jill Cooper, Leslie Davis, Craig French, Gavin Heath, Kent Kahlen, Gin a Lunn, Jason and Nicole McQuaid, Jon Oakes, Siân Poeschl, Maggie Spencer, Siemon & Salazar, Mia Tavonatti, Hiromi Takizawa, David VanNoppen, and Elijah Wooldridge.

Maggie Spencer, “Art in Round Form,” kiln-formed glass, 2018

Hot glass art uses high temperatures that can reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The viscous glass can be blown, sculpted, or cast molded to create sculptures, ornamental pieces, and more. To learn more about the artists and their work, go to www.ocair.com/news/2021/04/14/hot-glass-oc-art-exhibit/.

The exhibition is located on the Departure Level (post-security) across from Gates 2 through 5 in Terminal A, Gates 18 through 21 in Terminal C, and the free-standing display cases across from Gate 14.

For more information about John Wayne Airport’s Art Programs, visit www.ocair.com/travelers/dine-shop-relax/relax/arts-program/.

Laguna Playhouse presents Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick in Sitting and Talking

Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce that Playhouse favorites Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick are reuniting in the Southern California premiere of Sitting and Talking. The show will stream on-demand now through Sunday, May 2 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Created and written specifically for the Zoom platform, Lia Romeo’s charming, deeply heartfelt play follows a man and woman in their 60s as they navigate the vulnerable, awkward, and sometimes hilarious path to companionship via online dating during quarantine.

Film and TV star Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold in The Wonder Years, Broadway’s Lombardi) is joined by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me), and the piece is directed by James Glossman.

“We are overjoyed that Dan and Wendie are teaming together to present this moving Southern California premiere play. They are two of our Playhouse treasures and under the direction of James Glossman, Lia Romeo’s new play is going to be a moving and wonderful event for our audiences,” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Dan Lauria to perform in “Sitting and Talking”

Dan Lauria (Charles) has appeared as a guest star in over seventy television episodic programs and more than twenty Movie of the Week productions, plus a score of motion picture credits. Dan is a very familiar face to the off-off, off, and regional theatre scene, having performed, written, or directed over 50 professional stage productions.

In 2010/2011, Dan was seen on Broadways as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long-running production of Lombardi, with the beautiful and talented Judith Light, directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame.

Dan returned to Broadway in the 2013 and 2014 productions of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical directed by John Rando. However, Dan is most recognized as the Dad on the highly acclaimed Emmy-winning ABC television show The Wonder Years.

Wendie Malick stars in “Sitting and Talking”

Wendie Malick (Enid) gained prominence on the small screen as Nina Van Horn in Just Shoot Me, which earned her one Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations. Wendie also starred in Hot in Cleveland, earning a People’s Choice Award and SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, as well as Dream On, earning four Cable Ace Awards. Other television credits include Frasier, Big Day, Good Company, Rush Hour, with recurring arcs on This Is Us, The Ranch, American Housewife, Pitch, Darrow and Darrow, and NYPD Blue. Wendie’s television guest appearances include Seinfeld, Grace and Frankie, Mom, CSI, NCIS: New Orleans, LA Law, and The X-Files.

Sitting and Talking will be available on-demand through May 2. Viewing passes are $20 per household.

Tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Low-cost spay/neuter program for pets offered May 1 to 31

A low-cost spay/neuter program will be offered from May 1 to 31 for pets belonging to Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods residents. Protecting Unwanted Pets (PUP) will cover the majority of costs during this one-time annual event. There is a maximum of two pets per household.

Spaying or neutering your pet has numerous health benefits and is also necessary in controlling pet overpopulation.

Animal Shelter Facebook page

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Each pet is evaluated by a veterinarian, and in the event the pet needs additional medical care, those costs must be covered by the resident.

Voucher prices range from $20 to $50 for spays, and $15 to $30 for neuters, based on the weight of the animal.

Purchase vouchers at Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, or call (949) 497-3552 for more information. Vouchers must be purchased by April 30 and procedures must take place by the end of May.

Participating veterinarians include Dr. Gershun Alaluf, Canyon Animal Hospital; Dr. James Levin, Laguna Beach Animal Hospital; and Dr. Mukhtar, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center.

For information about LB Animal Shelter, go to www.puplagunabeach.org.