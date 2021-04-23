NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 042321

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Examining fluctuating ocean temps in April

Dennis 5Now is the time of year when local ocean temps can sometimes experience some radical mood swings, some even more extreme than Tidbits’ mood swings. Normally Laguna will see ocean temps in the very low 60s, but it’s been as cold as 49 and as warm as 75. The main players in dictating our local water temps are local wind direction and velocity and the presence of an El Nino or La Nina. April water temps vary from year to year whereas winter temps are pretty much a guarantee of being consistently in the mid to upper 50s with minor changes from day to day. 

In all my years of keeping track of this stuff, I’ve seen temps swing as much as 30 degrees or more in just the course of a week or so. There’s a misconception that swells have a lot to do with water temp fluctuations, but I’ve witnessed big south swells with water in the 50s and vice versa with big northwest swells with water temps of 70 or more. The bigger swells might churn up the water enough to make a couple of degrees difference, but overall swells are not a significant factor no matter what direction they’re coming from. 

If there’s any given April with generally light variable winds, for the most part ocean temp fluctuations will most likely be minimal so temps will be close to seasonal levels, but if winds are erratic, then you can expect nearly daily changes. When you arrive at say Main Beach and the flag at Lifeguard HQ is either limp or pointing to the right, then the wind is blowing from the south or southeast and that direction promotes rising water temps or at the least holding present levels. If the flag is pointing stiffly to the left, expect cooler ocean temps but not until the next day or so. It all depends on how long and hard the wind was blowing. These occasional dramatic changes in ocean temps can also occur into June at times.

El Nino and La Nina events also have a say in what happens with April water temps. During a healthy El Nino, the pool of warm water in the tropical Eastern Pacific expands and spreads northward as far as Southern California waters like in 1958, 1972, 1983, and 1997 when local ocean temps climbed into the low 70s and even mid 70s at some point during the month of April. When there’s a significant La Nina in the water, the warm water retreats far to the south as the cold waters of the Humboldt Current spread southward to dominate our waters – so temps tend to hang in the 50s throughout most of the month as more frequent strong northwest winds occur around here propagating significant upwelling, so much colder water rises to the surface from the depths like in 1959, 1967, 1973, 1974, 1989, 1999, and 2005. 

The strong La Nina of 1974 saw unrelenting strong northwest wind that saw the water temp plunge to 49 degrees for a few days that April and we didn’t even reach the 60 mark until early June! Same deal with the 1989 event when there was only one day of 70-degree water that entire summer. 

On the other end of the scale, the water reached 70 by April 5th of 1997, and made it all the way to a balmy 75 by the 15th of that month. Our normal water temp for April 21st is around 61 or 62 and that’s right where we’re at.

Looking ahead, there’s a strong Southern Hemisphere swell on the way and it should arrive by the weekend. It could be up to double overhead at some of the standout spots.

Enjoy the weekend, ALOHA!

 

