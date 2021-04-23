NewLeftHeader

Messy Church at LBUMC melds Easter and Earth Day Celebration on Sunday

Messy Church will celebrate the connections between Easter and Earth Day on Sunday, April 25 between 4 and 5:30 p.m., on the patio of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. Everyone in the community is invited to attend the intergenerational, family-friendly, spiritual exploration.

This month’s Easter Messy Church coincides with International Earth Day. Barbara Crowley, who heads up the program at LBUMC, says, “The fourth Sunday of Easter celebrates rebirth and renewal thus we’re using the theme, ‘Magic and Miracles: Tending our Garden.’ Our activities will examine everyday miracles of nature’s growth and rebirth tying it into the Christian commitment to being caretakers of the earth.”

Messy Church rocks

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rymer family explores at “Cross Your Heart” March Messy Church

Crowley adds, “Easter Messy Church always includes a few ‘eggsciting’ activities,” which are fun for everyone.

COVID-19 guidelines continue to be followed. Masks must be worn; household groups will be distanced from each other and an RSVP is required. 

To register, contact Barbara Crowley before 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr, up the street from the Gelson’s Shopping Center.

 

