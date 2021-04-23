NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Tomorrow is “National Take Back Day” 042321

Tomorrow is “National Take Back Day” to safely remove prescription drugs from medicine cabinets

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop off expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the 20th “National Take Back Day” tomorrow Saturday, April 24 at numerous locations throughout Orange County.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to clean out their medicine cabinets while helping to safeguard the health and well-being of those they love,” said Dr. Jeffrey Nagel, Ph.D., HCA Deputy Agency Director of Behavioral Health Services. “One of the main sources of drug misuse is prescription pain medication that’s been taken from a friend or family member. Opioid misuse and abuse is a nationwide issue and participating in events like National Take Back Day allows for the safe disposal of these or other prescription medications.”

This initiative, created by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), addresses a vital public safety and public health issue by reducing the risk of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Medicines that are stored in home cabinets are vulnerable to misuse. In addition, the DEA advises against flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, since both pose potential safety and health hazards.

You can make a difference by properly disposing your unused medication. If the April 24 event is not convenient, there are now DEA approved drop-off locations available year-round in some Albertsons, CVS, Vons, and Walgreens, making proper disposal of unwanted medications easy and accessible. 

Visit the DEA’s website to find a collection site near you, at www.DEATakeback.com or call (800) 882-9539. Drop-off service is free and anonymous. 

To learn more about drug abuse prevention efforts in Orange County, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.