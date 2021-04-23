NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Buzz

By Dennis Piszkiewicz

It was a sunny morning in the late 1980s when I met Laguna Beach’s most famous – and at one time world-famous – resident. I didn’t exactly meet him. It was more like I ran into him, or he almost ran into me. I was walking into what is now the Bank of America on Ocean Avenue as he was coming out. He brushed past me like I wasn’t there, like he was a man on a mission. I knew that guy from somewhere. But where? It took a few seconds for my brain to process who he was and think of asking him for his autograph (this was before selfies) but by then the opportunity had escaped me.

He was average height, not nearly as tall as I would have expected for somebody of his stature, and about 20 years older than the images of him that I remembered; but he was still recognizable. He was Edwin Eugene Aldrin, Jr., aka Buzz Aldrin, the second earthling, along with Neil Armstrong, to plant his boots on the moon. There was no doubt about it: it was Buzz.

From Laguna Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin in his work clothes

I had been a fan of space travel and the astronauts since Walt Disney built his first spaceship at Tomorrowland in Anaheim. Buzz didn’t do anything half-way. He was a West Point graduate, Korean War fighter jock, MIT Ph.D., moon trip hero, and adrenaline junkie. When he was out of new worlds to conquer, he struggled with alcoholism and chronic depression. He then sobered up and made peace with reality sans adrenaline, found a new wife, and moved to Laguna Beach.

It was common knowledge in the late 1980s that Buzz was a Laguna neighbor. He and his wife Lois lived low-profile lives here, but he was still a presence. He said in his autobiography, Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home From the Moon, that their favorite pastime was walking on the beach of Emerald Bay.

Buzz is now over 90 years old. Since his return to Earth, he has been advocating something more ambitious, a manned – or womanned – trip to Mars. If NASA ever starts that program, I expect him to be among the first to apply for crew member, even though NASA may view his application as only a symbolic gesture.

From Laguna Moonrise over Laguna

Moonrise over Laguna

A few years after my brief encounter with Buzz, I wrote a book about the evolution of the U.S. space program, Wernher von Braun: The Man Who Sold the Moon. It wasn’t primarily about Buzz, but I couldn’t have written Chapter 16, “Men on the Moon,” without him.

Thank you, Buzz.

For nearly four decades, Dennis Piszkiewicz has lived in Laguna Beach where he has written biographies and histories and is currently being entertained by following the adventures of NASA’s Perseverance Rover which recently landed on Mars.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, "From Laguna with Love" features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they're funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

