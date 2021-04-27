NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 042721

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi threw down a challenge this week, but quite a few readers were onto her. First up with the correct answer was PJ Kaylor, who added that this is a sculpture created by the Sawdust artist Shamus (“I’ve been a big fan of Shamus’ work for years now, since the first year he started exhibiting there.”). Mary Hill, Kathy Yao, and Beth Johnsen knew, and Kathryn Bienvenu shared, “Long time locals will tell you it’s where the carwash was!” 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 4 27 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Art sculpture on South Coast Hwy in front of GG’s Bistro and South of Nick’s

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.