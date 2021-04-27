NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Laguna Food Pantry extends gratitude 042721

Laguna Food Pantry extends gratitude to the Assistance League for continued support

As the pandemic continues to impact so many people across the nation, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach stepped up, once again, generously donating $10,000 in support of the Laguna Food Pantry. 

Assistance League Board members Cheryl Spetrino, Jennifer Paige, and Kathy Pawluk recently stopped by for a quick tour of the Pantry’s outdoor distribution system and to present a check, reinforcing the Assistance League of Laguna Beach’s vision of “Transforming Lives“ and “Strengthening Community.” 

Laguna Food group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Anne Belyea, Executive Director of Laguna Food Pantry, Cheryl Spetrino, President of Assistance League Board of Directors, Jennifer Paige, Vice President, Philanthropic Programs of Assistance League Board, and Susan Thomas, Board Chair of Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome once a week. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

Donations are accepted at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.