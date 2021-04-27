NewLeftHeader

 April 27, 2021

Laura Tarbox to offer investment advice

Laura Tarbox to offer investment advice through virtual financial workshop

Financial planning is critical to ensure that you can live comfortably with confidence, provide for the people you love, and leave a lasting legacy. On April 28 and May 5, local Laura Tarbox will present a virtual “It’s Your Money” series on financial planning. 

These sessions are part of an eight-week series on financial planning, with the focus on “Financial Planning Amid Uncertainty.” 

Tarbox is one of the pioneers of the financial planning profession. Her company, Tarbox Family Office, is recognized as one of the top wealth management firms in the country. 

Tarbox, a UCLA graduate, founded her wealth advisory firm in 1985 and provides fee-only financial planning (including estate and tax planning, charitable giving, and retirement optimization) and investment management. She will talk about how to navigate the current market environment and how to develop a healthy, long-term investment philosophy. 

In order to participate in this award-winning and free series, register at http://iymwebinar.itsyourmoneyandestate.org.

This program is moderated by Peter Kote, founder of the workshop series, and Trevor Murphy, president for the not-for-profit http://FinancialandEstateLiteracy.org. Additional articles and past virtual workshop sessions are available via the website.

 

