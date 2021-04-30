NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

LBUSD announces new Public Information Officer

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education approved the creation of a Public Information Officer position for LBUSD at the February 11 Board Meeting. After an extensive search, LBUSD is excited to introduce Shelley Spessard Ed.D. as its new PIO. 

Shelley began her career as an elementary special education teacher, general education teacher, and finally as an administrative designee at the elementary and high school level with Lincoln Unified School District. She then transitioned to Stockton Unified School District, where she served as an assistant principal, principal, and most recently as Director of Marketing and Communications. 

LBUSD announces Shelley Spessard

Submitted photo

Shelley Spessard is LBUSD’s new PIO

Mike Conlon, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, shared, “We are excited to have Shelley bring her wealth of experience to the LBUSD family. I’m sure you’ll see her around the schools as she helps to spread the word about some of the amazing things happening on our campuses. Please take a moment to extend a warm welcome to Shelley!”

Dr. Jason Viloria, Ed.D. Superintendent, stated, “I look forward to working with Dr. Spessard to continue our work to enhance and improve LBUSD communication in our community and stakeholders. I appreciate the school board’s approval of this important position for Laguna Beach.” 

Shelley Spessard shared, “I am excited to join this incredible school community and look forward to telling the story of Laguna Beach Unified School District. 

The LBUSD Public Information Officer will assist the media in gathering information and reporting on district news.

 

