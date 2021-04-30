Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

LBHS freshman Elliott Mason Leeds earns Eagle Scout rank, Scouts BSA’s highest honor

Laguna Beach Troop 35 proudly announces that Elliott Leeds earned his Eagle Scout rank on April 15. Elliott is 14 years old, a Laguna Beach High School freshman, and earned 21 merit badges as well as many other requirements needed to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Elliott also earned 10 additional merit badges, enough to earn his Bronze Eagle Palm and Gold Eagle Palm.

For his Eagle Project, Elliott made 15 durable music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band and for student musicians of Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School. The project was funded by Laguna Beach Band Boosters, Ganahl Lumber, Home Depot, and Coast Hardware. It took months to plan, design, fund, and build, as well as organize and lead members of his Troop and Patrol to build the tri-fold music stands.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach’s newest Eagle Scout, Elliott Leeds

Elliott’s Eagle Project required proposing, planning, designing, and leading scouts of Troop 35 to cut, sand, screw, construct, paint, and finish 15 music stands, which were made from high-quality finished plywood, piano hinges, screws, wood, glue, and paint. Local businesses were very helpful and generous with hardware, food, drop cloths, sandpaper, and more!

Teacher/conductor Steven Wade is overjoyed with the quality of the workmanship, which will greatly improve the professionalism of the Laguna Beach Jazz Band. Wade, himself an accomplished jazz trumpeter, is a member of the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, which was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album.

“Scouting has helped us as a family instill the properties of civic responsibility, community service, and character building in our lives,” said Elliott’s Mom Kimberly Bixler Leeds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Members of Laguna Beach Troop 35 “Griffin” Patrol and friends assist Elliott Leeds (second from left in big hat) in the creation of 15 tri-fold music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band. From left: Logan Leeds (Eagle Scout 2019, LBHS 2020), Elliott Leeds, Luke Stellar, Meredith Stellar, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Dad and Assistant Scoutmaster Clay Leeds, and Alex Stemple.

Elliott’s Dad Clay Leeds added, “Our family has volunteered many hours, days, nights, weekends, and Summer Camp weeks with Laguna Beach Troop 35, helping our kids and other members of our community learn the joy and benefit of being active citizens of Laguna, Orange County, California, the United States and of Planet Earth.

“Laguna Beach Troop 35 has so many lovely and helpful people, and we’ve found scouting helps our boys and girls become nice, helpful members of the community.”

Elliott’s Dad was Troop 35 Scoutmaster from 2016 through 2019.

“Some of the work was hard, but the play was harder!” Clay added. Elliott’s brother Logan Leeds (LBHS 2020) became an Eagle Scout in 2019, with his Eagle Project to restore all the interpretive posts in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park’s Dilley Preserve. For the map, click here.

Elliott and Logan got to play onstage together in 2019 in the Laguna Beach Jazz Band from Thurston and LBHS, along with legendary musicians Beth and Steve Wood, Frank Cotinola, Phil Gough, and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Flashback: Pack 35 “Den” (and future Troop 35 “Griffin” Patrol) members Alex Stemple, Elliott Leeds, and Nico Bammer show their patriotism in the back of the Ganahl Lumber truck, at the 2014 Patriot’s Day Parade

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank offered by Scouts BSA. Only three percent of the Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. Even fewer achieve Bronze, Gold, and Silver Eagle Palms.

Laguna Beach Troop 35 is part of the El Camino Real District of the Orange County Council of Scouts BSA, and was chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church in 1945 (76 years!). Laguna Presbyterian is proud to announce the progression of another scout on his journey to the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Jazz Band conductor and teacher Steven Wade receives 15 tri-fold music stands from Life Scout (now Eagle Scout as of April 15, 2021) Elliott Leeds

Elliott wishes to thank the many dedicated adult volunteers, including Scoutmasters Michael Lindsey and Grandma Jane Heath, Assistant Scoutmasters (and Dad) Clay Leeds and Josh Bammer, Committee Chair Extraordinaire Pam Jensen, Advancement Chairs Katherine Stellar and Kevin Decato, Charter Organization Representatives Dick Maxwell and Tom Fay, and Committee Members (and Mom) Kimberly Bixler Leeds, Todd Hammett, as well as the Hovanesians and Laura Keyser in Troop 35 for all those many supportive hours that made his Eagle Scout award possible, Grandpa Ted Keyes (Eagle ‘74) for design assistance, Scott Wittkop for Graphic Design, and the Parkers for nitty gritty help. Elliott also was to thank the boys in Troop 35, and especially his Patrol (and Den!): Alex Stemple, Luke Stellar, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Nico Bammer, and Dylan Chestleson.

Rotary Club seeks donations for scholarship fundraiser for LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach and its Grapes for Grads® committee are seeking donations for their 2021 Scholarship Donation Campaign for Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) graduating seniors and Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) students. The Grapes for Grads event is Laguna’s premier wine tasting event which began in 2006 and has contributed $482,500 in scholarships over the past 15 years.

With the support of a few wineries and the efforts of the first committee, which included current event co-chairs Jeffrey Redeker and Stephen Dotoratos, Grapes for Grads was created. The first year of the event was so successful, it was decided that the event would be held annually. As the event grew more successful the scholarships grew in number.

In 2020, the Rotary Club was unable to hold the Grapes for Grads® event due to the COVID-19 health crisis and the ensuing public lockdown. However, they were still able to award $26,500 for 2020 scholarships from funds donated by sponsors and from funds provided by the Laguna Beach Rotary Foundation. Unfortunately, the Grapes for Grads event will not be held again this spring because of the continuing health crisis.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LCAD student Eunhye Cho, 2019 Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

“In 2019, my family was in the midst of a financial struggle. With my first senior semester soon to start, we were trying to save and collect as many funds as possible to pay for my remaining tuition,” says LCAD student Eunhye. “Then with the help of Grapes of Grads scholarship, I was able to pay a huge part of the tuition of the fall semester and successfully finish the semester. The Grapes for Grads scholarship not only made it possible for me to pay for the fall semester but gave my family a chance to save up for the upcoming Spring 2020 semester’s tuition as well. I am forever grateful to the Grapes for Grads program for granting me this scholarship to students like me and for helping me further my education at LCAD.”

Committee Chair Redeker says, “The goal of Laguna Beach Rotary and the Grapes for Grads committee has always been to support higher education for Laguna Beach High School and LCAD. We know the past several months have been tough so we are doing everything we can to continue to help students in need reach their academic goals again in 2021 even during these trying times. We sincerely hope to reach our goals for 2021 and to see everyone in person in 2022.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBHS graduate Katie Palino, Class of 2019, Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

Palino, LBHS Class of 2019 graduate, expressed her gratitude in her testimonial letter, “I am a freshman pursuing a BA in Theatre with an emphasis in Theatre Technology, with a potential minor in Film at Chapman University. I am so appreciative of the opportunities that I have been given and I have jumped right in to experience all that college has to offer. I have been the Assistant Stage Manager for a student production for Archetypes, acted in a show for The Players’ Society, and provided hair and makeup for the COPA production Measure for Measure as a part of my theatre practicum. I am continuing on with my philanthropic work, and in October I shared my Girl Scout Gold Award project, which addressed the issue of storm drain pollution and prevention, with over 100 students at the Santa Ana Boys and Girls Club. It was such a rewarding experience. I am so grateful for the support and generosity that the Laguna Beach Rotary and Grapes for Grads has awarded me, and I will continue to pay it forward and make a difference in the future.”

It is important to the Rotary Club that local students have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals and dreams, especially during this difficult time. The Grapes for Grads committee is asking for the community’s assistance to provide scholarships by contributing to the Rotary Club’s 2021 Scholarship Donation Fund.

The fundraising efforts will continue until May 1, 2021. The past year has been challenging for everyone and the Rotary Club appreciates any size donation supporting LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students. Donations can be made through the Grapes for Grads’ website located at www.grapesforgrads.com.

Save the date for the next Grapes for Grads event on May 1, 2022. Laguna’s premier wine tasting event will be back next year with great wines, fabulous music, and wonderful food from local restaurants.

For more information on Grapes for Grads, go to www.grapesforgrads.com.

Laguna artist Robin Hiers launches hand-painted shoes for young girls

By Denny Freidenrich

Like hundreds of Laguna artists, Robin Hiers has had to pivot during COVID. In addition to her paintings and, yes, surfboards that hang in the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art (LGOCA) near Main Beach, Hiers has been busy selling hand-painted pandemic masks, greeting cards, caps, and more on her commercial website (Etsy Shop RobinHiers Art).

As expected, most images depict her signature bikini-clad models celebrating the Southern California lifestyle, complete with glasses of champagne in hand. As Hiers is fond of saying, “They’re my personal trademark.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Denny Freidenrich

Second grader Genevieve says, “When I’m bigger, like in 3rd or 4th grade, I’ll still want to wear Robin’s shoes”

“I grew up in Laguna when my parents owned galleries, so making art has been my life since I was a little girl,” Hiers adds.

“Today, many of my commissioned paintings hang in homes from Newport to Palm Beach and many points in between. Designing beautiful and sassy COVID masks, for example, has been my way of coping with our unimaginable turn of events.”

Now that millions of people are being vaccinated, and with her unbridled hope for happier days ahead, Hiers has found a new way to celebrate life. She is creating hand-painted shoes for girls ages four to 10.

“These shoes are an extension of my interest in fashion. Being the mother of two grown daughters, I always was on the lookout for unique things for them to wear when they were young,” she says.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Denny Freidenrich

Artist Robin Hiers with one of her surfboards and Genevieve, 8, wearing her new, hand-painted shoes

“I guess you could say the shoes I’m designing now are a way for mothers everywhere to both embrace and celebrate the Southern California lifestyle with their girls,” the artist adds.

How can your daughter show off her new Robin Hiers-designed shoes? It’s simple. Contact Hiers to set up a time to deliver your new shoes to LGOCA, and she’ll take it from there. While her paintings and surfboards range in prices from $1,500 to $5,000, the popular artist is open to discussing the price of her one-of-a-kind pairs of shoes.

The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 611 S Coast Hwy (near the intersection of Legion and Coast Hwy). Because Hiers can often be found painting at the gallery most Wednesdays and Thursdays, please email her at robinnoelart@gmail.com to arrange a meeting time. LGOCA is owned by Laguna local Bridgette Shaw.

Laguna Playhouse presents Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick in Sitting and Talking

Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce that Playhouse favorites Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick are reuniting in the Southern California premiere of Sitting and Talking. The show will stream on-demand now through Sunday, May 2 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Created and written specifically for the Zoom platform, Lia Romeo’s charming, deeply heartfelt play follows a man and woman in their 60s as they navigate the vulnerable, awkward, and sometimes hilarious path to companionship via online dating during quarantine.

Film and TV star Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold in The Wonder Years, Broadway’s Lombardi) is joined by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me), and the piece is directed by James Glossman.

“We are overjoyed that Dan and Wendie are teaming together to present this moving Southern California premiere play. They are two of our Playhouse treasures and under the direction of James Glossman, Lia Romeo’s new play is going to be a moving and wonderful event for our audiences,” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dan Lauria to perform in “Sitting and Talking”

Dan Lauria (Charles) has appeared as a guest star in over seventy television episodic programs and more than twenty Movie of the Week productions, plus a score of motion picture credits. Dan is a very familiar face to the off-off, off, and regional theatre scene, having performed, written, or directed over 50 professional stage productions.

In 2010/2011, Dan was seen on Broadways as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long-running production of Lombardi, with the beautiful and talented Judith Light, directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame.

Dan returned to Broadway in the 2013 and 2014 productions of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical directed by John Rando. However, Dan is most recognized as the Dad on the highly acclaimed Emmy-winning ABC television show The Wonder Years.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wendie Malick stars in “Sitting and Talking”

Wendie Malick (Enid) gained prominence on the small screen as Nina Van Horn in Just Shoot Me, which earned her one Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations. Wendie also starred in Hot in Cleveland, earning a People’s Choice Award and SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, as well as Dream On, earning four Cable Ace Awards. Other television credits include Frasier, Big Day, Good Company, Rush Hour, with recurring arcs on This Is Us, The Ranch, American Housewife, Pitch, Darrow and Darrow, and NYPD Blue. Wendie’s television guest appearances include Seinfeld, Grace and Frankie, Mom, CSI, NCIS: New Orleans, LA Law, and The X-Files.

Sitting and Talking will be available on-demand through May 2. Viewing passes are $20 per household.

Tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Low-cost spay/neuter program for pets offered May 1 to 31

A low-cost spay/neuter program will be offered from May 1 to 31 for pets belonging to Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods residents. Protecting Unwanted Pets (PUP) will cover the majority of costs during this one-time annual event. There is a maximum of two pets per household.

Spaying or neutering your pet has numerous health benefits and is also necessary in controlling pet overpopulation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Volunteers of Laguna Beach

Animal Shelter Facebook page

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Each pet is evaluated by a veterinarian, and in the event the pet needs additional medical care, those costs must be covered by the resident.

Voucher prices range from $20 to $50 for spays, and $15 to $30 for neuters, based on the weight of the animal.

Purchase vouchers at Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, or call (949) 497-3552 for more information. Vouchers must be purchased by April 30 and procedures must take place by the end of May.

Participating veterinarians include Dr. Gershun Alaluf, Canyon Animal Hospital; Dr. James Levin, Laguna Beach Animal Hospital; and Dr. Mukhtar, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center.

For information about LB Animal Shelter, go to www.puplagunabeach.org.

Meet Pet of the Week Zoey

Zoey is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed one-year-old Scottish Deerhound mix looking for a new place to call home. Zoey is in need of training, and requires a secure fenced yard as she can climb out of high chain link fences. She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and does well around groups of people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Zoey adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoey is the ultimate friend to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to the shelter’s approach to adoption, its return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.