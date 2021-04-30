NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

OC automobile dealers helping to provide training 043021

OC automobile dealers helping to provide training and jobs to veterans

In partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCDB), Orange County Veterans Service Office, and Orange County Automobile Dealers Association, the County of Orange is collaborating with OC Driven for Success to help provide support to military veterans and transitioning service members. Assistance will include paid training, mentoring, and job placement.

“Our nation owes so much to every veteran who has served and risked their lives defending our democracy and values,” said Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “Orange County has the fourth-largest population of veterans in Southern California, and through this initiative, they will receive the proper resources and training to prepare them for a new career.” 

Orange County dealerships employ 3,500 automotive technicians and are facing a shortage of about 350 automotive technicians annually. The OC Automobile Dealers Association represents 120 new vehicle dealerships in Orange County and originally launched OC Driven for Success to support Orange County students.

OC Driven for Success is a nonprofit focused on developing highly skilled automotive technicians ready to join the workforce in Orange County. Traditionally focused on Orange County students, the nonprofit has now expanded its services to transitioning former service members who are looking for their next opportunity. These careers are technology-driven and offer great job satisfaction, benefits, and a six-figure earnings potential.

Those interested in enrolling are encouraged to fill out an interest form to receive an invitation to attend a Zoom orientation hosted by OC Driven for Success. After the orientation, a representative from the nonprofit will follow up. The first orientation is scheduled for Thursday, May 6.

For more information on how to enroll in this program, visit www.oconestop.com/oc-driven-for-success or call the Economic and Business Recovery Call Center at (714) 480-6500.

 

