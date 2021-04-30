NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

Virtual financial workshop to feature local investment adviser Laura Tarbox

Financial planning is critical to ensure that you can live comfortably with confidence, provide for the people you love and leave a lasting legacy. On Wednesday, May 5, Financial & Estate Literacy, a 501(c)(3) organization, will present a virtual “It’s Your Money” series on financial planning featuring local financial adviser Laura Tarbox.

This session, part of an eight-week series on financial planning, with the focus on “Financial Planning Amid Uncertainty,” can be accessed via Zoom.

Tarbox is one of the pioneers of the financial planning profession. Her company, Tarbox Family Office, is recognized as one of the top wealth management firms in the country. She will talk about how to navigate the current market environment and how to develop a healthy, long-term investment philosophy. 

In order to participate in this free seminar, register at http://iymwebinar.itsyourmoneyandestate.org

This program is moderated by Peter Kote, founder of the workshop series, and Trevor Murphy, president for the not-for-profit http://FinancialandEstateLiteracy.org. Additional articles and past virtual workshop sessions are available via the website.

 

