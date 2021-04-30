NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

LBCWD issues notice of expiring terms 043021

LBCWD issues notice of expiring terms of two commissioners, is accepting applications to serve on the commission

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (two seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or re-appointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules, and regulations as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m. on May 28, 2021. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on June 17, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the District Headquarters.

 

