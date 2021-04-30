NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

80.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

Today is the last day to vote 043021

Today is the last day to make the pledge – help Laguna win “Most Water Wise City” title in Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge

Today is the last day

Don’t let Laguna slip into second place – make the pledge to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy at www.mywaterpledge.com. Today is the last day of the national competition. Let’s show how water wise Laguna Beach is!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.