 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

2021 Waterwise Gate & Garden winner announced 043021

2021 Waterwise Gate & Garden winner announced

The Laguna Beach County Water District congratulates Ellen Edington, the 2021 Winner of the District’s “Most Waterwise Gate & Garden Contest.” The contest recognizes one landscape participant in the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s Gate and Garden Tour, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 1. The winning garden serves as a water-efficient role model during the tour, showcasing appropriate plant selection, creative design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient irrigation methods.

“We were excited to see the Edington’s commitment to water and environmental conservation, their use of native and California-friendly plants, and their overall landscape design – which was functional and beautiful,” stated Keith Van Der Maaten, Laguna Beach County Water District General Manager. “Their garden demonstrates that a water wise landscape can include lush plantings and flowers, attract wildlife, and also be easy to maintain.” 

2021 Waterwise Gate & Garden winner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Christopher Regan, LBCWD Assistant General Manager; Ellen Edington, winning homeowner; Mariann Keenan, LB Garden Club President; and Jose Gallardo, LBCWD Water Use Efficiency Technician

The District is committed to helping customers be waterwise in their landscapes. In drought-prone California, landscaping that uses water efficiently prepares us for future dry periods without sacrificing the splendor of our gardens.

“Over fifty percent of water use in a typical home goes toward landscape irrigation,” stated Van Der Maaten. “Water wise gardens can greatly reduce landscape water use, save money, and be beautiful and easy to maintain as well.” To make your garden more water efficient, choose water wise plants, install a smart irrigation controller, and monitor your existing sprinkler system to identify leaks and avoid overwatering.

Each year, the winning garden receives a mosaic tile stepping-stone to display in their garden. If you were lucky enough to secure a ticket to this year’s tour, be sure to look for it in the Edington’s garden. A special thanks to this year’s judges: Karen Nelson, Laguna Beach Garden Club; Shaena Stabler, Stu News; Jose Gallardo, Laguna Beach County Water District’s Water Use Efficiency Technician; and Debbie Neev and Walter Stender, Laguna Beach County Water District Commissioners.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5-square-mile area of Laguna Beach. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

