 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

Laguna Beach Interfaith Council to host virtual Annual Prayer Breakfast on Sunday

The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council will hold its Annual Prayer Breakfast on Sunday, May 2. The event will be virtual this year.

The theme for 2021 is “Love, Life, and Liberty,” taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17. Local faith leaders will be coming together to commemorate this Day of Prayer by uniting in expressing messages of Love, Life, and Liberty. 

Laguna Beach Pastor Jay Grant

Bishop Andy Hanson of the Laguna Beach Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says, “During this pandemic, we have been strengthened by the words of ancient prophets, ‘Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go’ (Joshua 1:9).” 

“The community is invited to join us this Sunday for a virtual gathering as we give thanks to God for His goodness and strength during this time of tribulation,” states Laguna Beach Interfaith Council staff. 

The event will be filmed and made available for viewing on YouTube at the link below. Guests can join in live on Sunday, May 2 at 4 p.m. In addition, the event will remain on YouTube throughout the week at https://youtu.be/-mUszt5PDQk.

The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council represents faith-based organizations within our community. Its mission is to further communication and understanding among the various faith groups and to provide service to those in our community.

 

