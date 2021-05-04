NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

2021 LBHS All Class Reunion 050421

2021 LBHS All Class Reunion

2021 LBHS class photo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marielle Leeds

Class photo on May 1 at Heisler Park. Everyone all got together and had a great time at the 2021 All Class Reunion. 

2021 LBHS organizers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marielle Leeds

Organizers of 2021 All Class Reunion – Beth, Dede, Amanda, Jeff, Carolyn, and Marielle

2021 LBHS attendees

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marielle Leeds

Attendees at the reunion. “So many stories!” says Beth Leeds. “And it happened because of our teamwork – (including me), Amanda, Dede, Glenda, Rick, and Jeff. Thanks to Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis for the picnic tables. And the Stu News press release that got everyone there. Teamwork makes the dream work!”

 

