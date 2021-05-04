NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

“Band on the Bus” brings live music to Laguna Beach via trolleys on May 9 and 16

On May 9 and 16, between 5 and 7 p.m., “Band on the Bus” will be bringing live music to Laguna Beach neighborhoods via the City’s trolley. With some of the City’s annual programming featuring live music currently paused, the Arts Commission continues to explore alternative opportunities while providing an atmosphere with safe social distancing that residents can enjoy close to home.

Band on the Bus passes Bluebird Park during a previous performance 

There will be two trolley performances featuring The Salty Suites in North Laguna on May 9 and Upstream in Moulton Meadows and Top of the World on May 16. The trolley will stop at pre-designated areas. The Arts Commission requests that audiences attending any of the stops wear masks, maintain social distancing, and be careful not to block the road. 

This program is funded by the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and City of Laguna Beach. 

For more information on this program, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

