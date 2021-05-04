NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

New ocean water report shows beach closures 050421

New ocean water report shows beach closures in OC caused by sewage spills at 33-year low

The OC Health Care Agency’s 2019-2020 Biennial Ocean, Harbor & Bay Water Quality Report is now available online and provides a yearly analysis of bacteriological water quality data over a 20-year period for Orange County’s ocean recreational waters. The report also incorporates historical data during the 33-year period from 1987-2020.

Yearly data and trends are included that represent the period from 2000-2020 since AB 411 regarding bacteriological water quality has been in place to ensure ocean water quality meets standards to protect public health. Major findings of the report include:

--A total number of 88 sewage spills were reported to the Water Quality Team in 2020, which was well below the 33-year average of 191 spills per year.

--In 2020, 2 percent of the 88 sewage spills reported resulted in ocean, harbor, and bay water closures representing a total of two ocean water closures for the year.

--Blockages in pipelines have been responsible for an average of 62 percent of all beach closures since 1999. The major causes of pipeline blockages during this period are the infiltration of roots (10 percent), buildup of grease (18 percent), and unknown (55 percent).

--Rain advisories are issued when bacterial levels are elevated and can cause illness to swimmers, surfers, and divers. In 2020, eight rain advisories were issued that lasted for 49 days total.

The full report, which includes details related to sewage spills as well as ocean, harbor, and bay water closures and was prepared by the OC Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Water Quality Team, is available here

The Water Quality Team is responsible for protecting the public from exposure to ocean and bay waters that may be contaminated with sewage or may cause illness along Orange County’s coastal areas. To learn more, visit www.ocbeachinfo.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.