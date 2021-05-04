Guest Column The awesome power of words 050421

Guest Column

The awesome power of words – how words can make us need external validation (simple fix to redirect attention)

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Words are powerful. They can steer us to look outward, outward for fulfillment, or they can anchor us to look inward.

Especially when we ask ourselves one question: “What is it I want to feel?” Loved, cherished, understood, respected.

These words have us seeking or relying on external validation from other people or outside sources.

Love, understanding, honor, respect.

Words used in this way anchor us to our inner resource to provide for ourselves as well as others. We become the “being.” They put us in a psychological mindset where we can be receiving that experience as well as giving that experience.

Words can steer us in many different directions – outward for fulfillment or they can anchor us to look inward. So, that we are consciously looking to our own inner power. Or unconsciously looking to the outside world for what we want.

So, try this phrase on – say to yourself, “I want to feel loved, I want to feel loved.”

Now say, “I want to feel love, I want to feel love.”

Do those sentences feel different to say? They do to me.

So, love is a noun, it feels more centered and open. It feels more – to use an overused word, in this space – it feels more empowering.

Loved as a state makes me feel more like I’m waiting for someone to love me. And that just doesn’t feel as powerful as empowering.

So, the gentle point is, be really mindful about using terms for feeling states. Potential core desired feelings that come from the outside world, as if life.

Life being your partner or your boss or your job or your friends. As if life is going to make you feel that way.

Here are some examples of feeling states that might depend on external validation:

Respected – so imagine yourself saying these things, “I want to feel respected.”

My core desired feeling is to be Cherished, “I want to feel admired.”

Honored is a big one for people.

Seen. Seen used to be a big consideration for me.

Heard.

I want to feel Adored.

Treasured.

Loved.

Of course, we all want those things, but these seem to rely on outside sources to make us feel this way.

And the evolution of those words is where you make them self-centered, in a positive way, and also inclusive.

So, adored becomes adoration. I want to feel adoration. Then you can be receiving adoration. You can be giving adoration. You can even be adoration.

Supported could be supporting or support.

Again, it puts you in the psychological mindset where you could be receiving that experience and you could be giving that experience. You could be being the support.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

