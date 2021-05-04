NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Exciting news from R Star Foundation 050421

Exciting news from R Star Foundation: A plan to provide young girls with personal hygiene kits

R Star Foundation has announced its first shipment of PPS kits – Personal Pad Solutions – which are washable, reusable pads to be delivered to girls in the rural areas of Nepal, where founder Rosalind Russell focuses her philanthropic efforts.

These kits are helpful in allowing girls to attend school every day and several have been successfully transported to Nepal.

Rotary Patan So will deliver the kits as they arrive. Kits include training on use and care of the items, along with personal hygiene training.

“All during COVID, our incredible volunteers have been cutting, sewing, providing materials, putting the kits together, not an easy task,” says Russell. “Nothing has stopped us from our goal to help meet female needs, and lift girls up, more than halfway around the world.”

Exciting news kits

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Personal Pad Solutions – kits for young girls in Nepal

Transportation is challenging as the kits are sent through friends traveling to Nepal.

“Anyone going to Nepal in the near future, or are friends of yours?” Russell asks. “Contact us, please, if you are willing to share a little space in your suitcase for this awesome project, lifting women.”

If you are wondering what to give or how to honor someone for Mother’s Day, Russell recommends buying a live goat in that person’s name for a rural Nepali woman.

“The cost is $200 for a pregnant pretty female or $275 for a studly male,” she says. “Most of us have enough ‘stuff.’ You can make a meaningful gift to lift another while showing your heart for the one you are saluting.”

To contact R Star, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 497-4911. Visit www.RStarFoundation.org for more information.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.