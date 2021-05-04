Laguna Dance Festival teams up with OC Music & Dance for Moving Together In-Person

After more than a year of lockdowns and virtual learning, Laguna Dance Festival is partnering with OC Music & Dance to bring a one-of-a-kind, in-person dance training experience to local dancers.

Moving Together In-Person kicks off on June 14 and includes six full days of technique training, artistic development, career mentorship, and professional networking opportunities. Intermediate, pre-professional, and collegiate dancers are invited to participate.

“It is with excitement and immense gratitude that we announce the partnership with OC Music & Dance for our 2021 summer intensive,” said Jodie Gates, Artistic Director for Laguna Dance Festival. “It has been over a year since we have danced together in-person, and I can think of no better way of launching our one-of-a-kind summer program than aligning with our artistic neighbors and like-minded community of educators”.

After over a year, dancers return to the studio for in-person training on June 14

Under the direction of Laguna Dance Festival’s Artistic Director Jodie Gates, this specialized program brings internationally renowned dance artists to Orange County, providing opportunities for students to be immersed in the highest level of training and artistic exploration.

This year’s prestigious faculty roster features Fiona Lummis, an artist from Nederlands Dans Theater and stager for Jiri Kylian’s repertory, Jermaine Spivey, contemporary choreographer and artist with Kidd Pivotand, and Maria Kowroski, a principal dancer from New York City Ballet, among others. Daily in-person classes within small cohorts will include repertory, contemporary, hip hop, composition, conditioning, ballet, and seminar.

“Now is a time when coming together is more important than ever,” shared OC Music & Dance Chair of Dance Tawny Chapman. “We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Dance Festival and to provide a safe space for aspiring dancers to move together in-person under the guidance of the unparalleled faculty lineup that Jodie and her team have put together.”

Since 2005, the award-winning Laguna Dance Festival has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance. Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation, and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers, and unite people of all ages and cultures.

Previous festival lineups have featured national and international companies and artists, including Ballet BC, Malpaso, RUBBERBAND, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet West, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Black Grace, BalletX, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.), BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and artists from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet, and New York City Ballet, among many others.

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance

In addition to its mission to present world-class dance performance and increase public appreciation for the art, Laguna Dance Festival is committed to the highest quality dance education and provides opportunities for aspiring artists through masterclasses, workshops, intensive programs, and scholarships.

OC Music & Dance is a premier nonprofit community performing arts school, with a diverse student body of over 400 children, ranging in ages from 18 months to 18 years old. Through its financial assistance program, OCMD aims to make the arts accessible to every child, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Nearly 54 percent of OCMD’s students are on financial assistance, ranging from 15 percent to 80 percent. OCMD’s spacious 21,000-square-foot facility offers 16 practice rooms, two large dance studios with wood-sprung floating dance floors covered with Marley, fully equipped recording studios, and a 150-seat black box theater equipped with a 21-foot LED screen, professional-quality theatrical sound and lighting, and tiered seating.

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance. In accordance with local health guidelines, class sizes are limited. To learn more about the OC Music & Dance’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, visit www.ocmusicdance.org/healthsafety. Registration is now open and financial assistance scholarships are available to qualified applicants.

For more information on Moving Together: Laguna Dance Festival’s Summer Intensive 2021 in partnership with OC Music and Dance, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org/project/2021-summer-intensive or call (949) 715-5578.

Low-cost spay/neuter program for pets offered May 1 to 31

A low-cost spay/neuter program will be offered from May 1 to 31 for pets belonging to Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods residents. Protecting Unwanted Pets (PUP) will cover the majority of costs during this one-time annual event. There is a maximum of two pets per household.

Spaying or neutering your pet has numerous health benefits and is also necessary in controlling pet overpopulation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteers with Bobby and Sharman

Each pet is evaluated by a veterinarian, and in the event the pet needs additional medical care, those costs must be covered by the resident.

Voucher prices range from $20 to $50 for spays, and $15 to $30 for neuters, based on the weight of the animal.

Purchase vouchers at Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, or call (949) 497-3552 for more information. Vouchers must be purchased by April 30 and procedures must take place by the end of May.

Participating veterinarians include Dr. Gershun Alaluf, Canyon Animal Hospital; Dr. James Levin, Laguna Beach Animal Hospital; and Dr. Mukhtar, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center.

For information about LB Animal Shelter, go to www.puplagunabeach.org.

Meet Pet of the Week Zoey

Zoey is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed one-year-old Scottish Deerhound mix looking for a new place to call home. Zoey is in need of training, and requires a secure fenced yard as she can climb out of high chain link fences. She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and does well around groups of people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Zoey adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoey is the ultimate friend to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to the shelter’s approach to adoption, its return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.