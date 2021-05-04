NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Temporary sculpture installation 050421

Temporary sculpture installation, Call to Action by Jeffrey Skarvan, debuts downtown

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission has installed a new temporary sculpture by local artist Jeffrey Skarvan at the Red Phone Booth located on Forest Avenue. The booth was once used as a telephone kiosk; the telephone has long since been removed and now serves as a site for temporary public art which are exhibited for two years.

The public is invited to the dedication of the work on Friday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. The dedication will commence at the Red Phone Booth on Forest Avenue and travel to the lawn of City Hall for the dedication of the temporary sculpture Shark Migration by Laguna Beach artist Casey Parlette. The dedications will include a discussion with the artists about their works. To attend, please wear a mask.

Temporary sculpture phone booth

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

“Call to Action” by Jeffrey Skarvan on Forest Ave 

Artwork for the project is selected through a competitive process. This year the installation Call to Action by Skarvan was selected out of eleven artist submissions. The design features a large octopus sculpture secured to the top of the booth. 

Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner said, “When the Arts Commission was reviewing submissions for installation, it was Skarvan’s submission that won the day. After the year we have had, the Commission was attracted to the whimsy of his proposal. His octopus will be a great mascot for the year to come.”

Jeffrey Skarvan said, “The octopus is poised atop and embracing the red phone booth partially filled with ocean water, its vibrant color and presence suggesting a ‘call’ to action to the viewer; to appreciate nature’s beauty and our precious ocean habitat.” 

Arts Commissioner Donna Ballard added, “You can’t help but smile when you see it.”

This program is funded through the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

