NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

COVID Super PODs closing in favor 050721

COVID Super PODs closing in favor of more localized approach

The demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations through the Othena platform at county Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites have dropped by over 75 percent since the end of April. This indicates that county residents who want the vaccines and do not face difficulty traveling to the Super PODs have, for the most part, been able to do so.

Further efforts to achieve mass immunity will require that Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) focus on more community and neighborhood-based vaccination strategies. This will mean working to overcome vaccine resistance and creating more mobile PODs, with greater outreach, to make vaccination more convenient for people to get vaccinated where they live, work, and play.

To meet this changing community need, the County of Orange will close its Super POD sites at the Anaheim Convention Center, OC Fair & Event Center, and Soka University, as well as at Santa Ana College on June 6 and shift operations to an expanding network of robust mobile PODs.

The County of Orange and its partners at the Orange County Fire Authority launched “Operation Independence” in January 2021. The HCA organized an Incident Management Team along with community and city partners, as well as representatives from Orange County law enforcement and fire departments, to stand up and staff Super POD sites to administer vaccines to thousands of Orange County (OC) residents and workers each day.

These large, regional Super PODs were intended to administer higher quantities of COVID-19 vaccines quickly and efficiently to help slow the spread of the virus while helping to alleviate the emergent burden placed on OC’s hospital system by a surge in COVID-19-positive patients.

Vaccine supply has become more plentiful and alternative distribution channels, such as local pharmacies, hospitals, health care systems, community clinics, and providers are more actively administering doses throughout OC. Consequently, the county has seen a decrease in demand, as also experienced in many regions nationwide.

The last Moderna first-dose appointments will be offered at county Super PODs tomorrow, May 8. The last Pfizer first-dose appointments will be offered at county Super PODs on May 15. The HCA will continue to meet all second-dose obligations.

All county Super and community PODs will offer one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately through close of business on June 5.

Community members are encouraged to access the schedule of upcoming mobile PODs by calling the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 or by registering and logging in to their account in the Othena platform at www.Othena.com. Mobile PODs will accommodate both appointments and walk-ins based on vaccine availability.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.