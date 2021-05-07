NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Dedication of Barbara Diamond’s Chair 050721

Dedication of Barbara Diamond’s Chair

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Dedication of plaque

Barbara Diamond’s Press Chair Dedication took place on Tuesday at the beginning of the City Council meeting 

Dedication of Sue

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf spearheaded the drive to have a chair dedicated to Barbara

Dedication of chair

 Local artist Randy Bader created the chair in memory of Laguna’s legendary journalist who was a constant presence at City Council meetings

 

