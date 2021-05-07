NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 050721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 7, 2021

Spring now half gone 

Dennis 5Here on Cinco de Mayo, we’re at the halfway point of springtime.

Here in Laguna, we are beyond blessed in that our only weather worry is what time the daily marine layer is going to clear, while most everybody else is dodging dangerous lightning, baseball-size hail, hurricane-force straight-line winds, torrential flooding rains, and EF-4 tornadoes. That’s why we live here!

Local ocean temps have bounced back nicely with readings back up in the mid 60s thanks to the presence of the Catalina eddy with its south and southeast winds.

As you probably know by now, May is the peak month for the amount of tornado formation nationwide, but the focus of activity is the continental plains. The term Tornado Alley is used to identify this section of the United States, a section in which more tornadoes strike than in any place in the world, with Oklahoma being the prime bull’s eye for frequency and intensity. 

The U.S. averages nearly 300 May tornadoes annually. April, May, and June are the three busiest months for twisters. There’s a town a few miles southeast of Oklahoma City by the name of Moore, Oklahoma, that has taken the most abuse by dangerous and destructive tornadoes to the tune of three separate EF-5 events all in May. The May of 1999 twister had winds over 250 mph and took 34 lives. The monster was at least a mile wide. 

Then in May of 2003, Moore was once again the prime target of yet another EF-5 with winds up to 301 mph, nearly twice as strong as a Category 5 hurricane, killing a dozen people and it too was nearly a mile wide. Ten years later in May of 2013, another EF-5 struck that took almost an identical path as the 1999 event killing 23 people, mostly kids at Briarwood Elementary School. That particular tornado was an amazing 2.6 miles wide when it was about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City near a place called El Reno, Oklahoma. Time to move away from there as a friend of mine and devout reader of Stu News did a couple of years ago, and now he and his wife reside near Salt Creek.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1st and runs through November 30th. The names for 2021 in alphabetical order are as follows: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Erika, Fabian, Grace, Henri, Isabel, Juan, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, and Wanda. The letters Q,U, X, Y, and Z are not used. There’s no longer use of the Greek alphabet should this season exhaust the regular list of names. Instead they will use another list on reserve. Hopefully that won’t be necessary, and it probably won’t as the strong La Nina that we had last year is beginning to slacken. Stay tuned on that one. 

Have a great and safe weekend, ALOHA!

 

