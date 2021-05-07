NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

TOW Peace Crane Project inspires positivity 050721

TOW Peace Crane Project inspires positivity and well wishes for community 

Top of the World Elementary School (TOW) students, staff, and families created a wonderful display of peace, love, and well wishes for our Laguna Beach community by creating peace cranes. They are now on display at Garage Collective and Soul Project through the weekend. 

The project was conceived by Lisa Roberson-Beery and Shaheen Sheik-Sadhal of the TOW PTA as a community service project. It took flight with Reem Khalil, local artist/art educator and owner of Refined Bohemian, Sarah Wolsey, TOW teacher and Art TOSA, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, as part of their Orange County Imagination Celebration. 

TOW Peace store

Peace cranes on display at Soul Project

Inspired by the Children’s Peace Monument in Japan dedicated to community and world peace and the beautiful story of Sadako Sasaki and her 1,000 cranes, each origami crane is folded with a message of positivity for our community or the environment. Sadako and the cranes became a symbol for world peace in Japan after her death in 1955.

With the challenges of the past year given the COVID-19 pandemic, the TOW PTA wanted to create an artful way for children to bring positivity to Laguna and encourage support for local small businesses that always support youth initiatives in our community. 

TOW Peace hanging

A positive intention for peace in our community 

The exhibit invites the community to fold a crane and participate in the installation to grow the positive intention for peace in our Laguna community and the world. Come see the colorful origami crane creations and please support local Laguna businesses Garage Collective and Soul Project by stopping in for a Mother’s Day gift, and lift up our local artist Reem Khalil of Refined Bohemian by taking her adult and youth art classes and camps. 

Garage Collective is located at 1524 S Coast Hwy.

Soul Project is located at 1516 S Coast Hwy.

For information on Reem Khalil’s classes and camps, go to www.therefinedbohemian.com/happenings.

 

