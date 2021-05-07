NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Art in Public Places 050721

“Art in Public Places” – Repose by Gerard Basil Stripling

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the ninth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Repose by Gerard Basil Stripling was installed in 2003 and funded by the Montage Spa and Resort for Art in Public Places. 

Gerard is a Laguna Beach artist who created this seating from bronze sheets that have been welded together. The calm, quiet Zen-like shapes compliment the Arts and Crafts style architecture of the nearby resort.

Art in benches 1

Click on photo for a larger image

“Repose” – bronze sheets welded together

From the Arts Commission meeting on October 14, 2002 minutes: Mr. Stripling noted the appropriateness of the work, a Japanese Zen garden feel, that was used during the Arts and Crafts movement. The bronze would be a juxtaposition against the wood and the concrete and would not compete with the architecture, park setting or ocean views.

The sculptures mimic the rock formation and waves. 

Gerard said, “I wanted it to look like it has always been here and the land around it has only recently been excavated away.” 

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl says, “The artist hopes it conveys enjoying being in the moment.”

 The pieces offer an uncluttered environment that alters the viewer both emotionally and physically, a calming space that allows you to surrender to the coastline and its beauty.

Art in benches 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The shapes guide visitors into the space   

The installation appears as low sculptures, unearthed from the rocks below.

The natural patina reflects the ocean and seaweed below, and the shapes –

lines and curves – guide people into the space.

“Gerard is still actively involved with the City’s public art collection and facilitates restoration work and installations,” says Poeschl. “Most recently Gerard assisted Lynn Basa, installing her mural Outburst at the exterior shower at the Main Beach restrooms. Due to COVID-19, Lynn was unable to travel for the installation. Gerard also worked with Chakaia Booker installing the temporary art pieces in Heisler Park, and most recently restored Terry Thornsely’s mural Grace by the Lifeguard Headquarters. Gerard along with City Staff are creating an annual maintenance program. Annually, the Arts Commission spends $25,000 from its budget in maintaining the City’s public art collection.” 

The Montage is located at 30801 S Coast Hwy. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

