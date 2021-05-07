NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 050721

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Alas, poor Yorick! 

By Sarah Vogel

In Parking Lot 10, which abuts the Art-A-Fair grounds on one side and extends out along Laguna Canyon Road joining the portion of Forest Avenue that eventually runs along the front of City Hall, I once stood still enough to allow a raven with a broken wing to land upon my outstretched arm. 

This was long before that open space became Parking Lot 10. It was the end of the1980s when Club Post-Nuclear had opened in the canyon and became the newest neighbor to several artists who had workshops in the dilapidated buildings that stood then at the northern-most corner of the future Parking Lot 10. Some of those artists, the heartiest ones, also lived in these structures – illegally, of course – and did so without heat, plumbing, and most of the other necessities considered basic for a dwelling. And there I was, a young woman and new Laguna Canyon resident, getting a chance to see up close what it meant to be a creative soul who would make sacrifices to do what they felt born to do: make a living making art. 

Before the big box stores flexed their muscles and forced the closure of many downtown stores, Laguna Beach had four bookstores, two art supply stores, a two-story stationery store, a sporting goods store, a bodega, a darkroom where I could develop my own black and white prints, and a truly independent newspaper in which I occasionally published book reviews. This was before the toll road and the subsequent arrival of the ever-present season of visitors and traffic. Back then, California was Reagan country, and the entire nation was lurching toward deregulation and the subsequent economy that took the water out of the financial ocean where all boats were meant to float and installed a spigot, so it would trickle down instead. The time of the new math had arrived, and the era of the financially struggling Laguna Beach artist was coming to its close.

I had moved into a studio apartment in the canyon where many other artists lived; there, some had managed to buy a piece of land and build a home. I rented 500 square feet from a woodworker who had, by cutting and crafting boards, stashed away enough cash to earn local celebrity and title to canyon real estate. It was August 1988. Artists, particularly struggling ones, were very much a part of the natural landscape. I fell hard into a crowd that included painters, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers, jewelers, art critics, museum curators, and professors of various artistic styles. Often, we ate impromptu meals together at the airy North Laguna studio of two artists – one German, one French – who had a tempestuous and kinetic energy that pulled us all in. At these gatherings, art was discussed, and aesthetics hotly debated. There was drinking, and sometimes people got drunk and woke in the morning with other partners. One evening, a young man dressed in jeans and a suit coat had loosened his tie – much red wine had been consumed and had freed his tongue. He recited Yeats to me as he wept bitterly.

I knew I was witnessing something real and sacred and ephemeral, which is how I found myself one day in the artist’s yard, the one whose workshop I remember from time to time when I now drive by Parking Lot 10. Here, once, lived an artist who kept a wounded raven in his workshop yard. Here, once, lived an artist who would eventually join other artists on their way out of town. Here, once, I held out my arm to catch the short flight of Yorick, the raven. Ravens are powerful and intelligent. An adult bird weighs two and one-half pounds and stands two and one-half feet tall. When Yorick alighted on my arm, my breath caught in my throat. I saw what the artist had seen: a thing of beauty, wild and immense. In stories, the raven is the interlocutor between the material world and the world of the spirit. Just before Hamlet and company meet their tragic end, the prince unearths the skull of the dead court jester, Yorick: “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him.” It is a bittersweet pronouncement; a reminder that time changes all things. 

After moving to the canyon in 1989, Sarah Vogel met her husband in the stacks at Fahrenheit 451, got married at the Sawdust Festival, survived the 1993 fire, and raised two accomplished daughters, both LBHS graduates – one Artist and one Breaker. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. 

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. 

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

