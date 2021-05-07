NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Laguna Live! drive-in concert a success 050721

Laguna Live! drive-in concert a success

Laguna Live! held its second tailgate/drive-in concert in City Lot 10 on Sunday, May 2. The sold-out crowd enjoyed the awesome Black Market Reverie band, led by Lyman Medeiros and Renee Myara, and their eclectic sound and speakeasy-style jazz.

Laguna Live band

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

May 2 sold-out crowd enjoys Black Market Reverie Band

Spaces in the lot around the edges were sold every other one, which allowed guests to maintain social distancing by sitting in front of their cars or remaining inside as the band performed in the middle. An impromptu solution to the pandemic rules, the new venue proved to be a big hit and guests were asking when it could be repeated.

For more information about Laguna Live!, go to www.lagunalive.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.