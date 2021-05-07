NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

SchoolPower hosts Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic & BBQ on Monday

SchoolPower, Laguna Beach’s education foundation, is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic & BBQ, hosted by the Ranch at Laguna Beach and Hobie, on Monday, May 10. 

Members of the Laguna Beach community will come together for a day of golf and entertainment to raise funds to enhance the educational experience of students at Laguna Beach’s four public schools. This year’s event will feature nine holes of barefoot golf, tequila tasting from Nosotros, wine tasting hosted by Argaux, a BBQ dinner, live music, a silent online auction, and live auction.

SchoolPower hosts guys

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kristin Karkoska, Blue Sky’s Studio

Golfers Amos Smith, John Carpino, Taylor Pillsbury and Leif Hanson at the 4th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower

The event’s online silent auction will include a range of tempting products and unique experiences generously donated by local businesses and families, including Disneyland Park Hopper Passes, a two-night stay at Montage Los Cabos, certificates for local summer camps, and gift cards to favorite local eateries. Community members – attending the event or not – can participate in the auction by texting “schoolpower” to 243725. The online auction will remain open for bidding until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the community together through an in-person event and enable the greater Laguna Beach community to participate through an online auction,” says 2020-2021 SchoolPower President Mark Smialowicz. “We’ve been amazed by the public support over this challenging year, and we look forward to expanding and extending community engagement as we transition into brighter times.”

SchoolPower hosts gals

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kristin Karkoska, Blue Sky’s Studio

Foursome Jen Murray, Lauren Halloran, Nicole McMann, and Alison Alexander head to the next hole at the 4th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower

During the live auction, event attendees have the opportunity to win compelling packages, including a two-night stay at The Ranch, a custom Hobie surfboard experience with master shaper Gary Larson, jewelry from Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, a Mike Trout autographed baseball bat, and a foursome on the private Napa Wine Train. 

“The Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower is one of the absolute highlights of our year, both for The Ranch resort and for me personally,” says Mark Christy, managing partner of The Ranch, owner of Hobie Sports and longtime SchoolPower supporter. “Watching golfers putting with lawn chairs and hitting tee shots with baseball bats and just hearing their laughter, all while raising thousands for our kids and Laguna schools that made such an incredible difference for my family and friends…it’s priceless!”

Special thanks to hole sponsors Meital Taub Luxury Group, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Mobile Health, Esse Law, Laguna Presbyterian Church, George FJ Hill Insurance, Hackett Bonds & Insurance Services, GreenPACE Capital, Heidi & Mark Draper, and Spectator Technologies, as well as event sponsors Nosotros Tequila, Argaux, Docent Brewing, Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery, and Bianchi Winery & Tasting Room.

Proceeds from the event will benefit students in Laguna Beach public schools through SchoolPower. In the 2020-2021 school year, SchoolPower provided help to local families in need through its Empowering Families initiative. It also has funded over $100,000 in grants made to LBUSD teachers, coaches, and staff.

For more details about the Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic & BBQ, visit www.lbschoolpower.org/barefoot

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts. 

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

