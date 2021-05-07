NewLeftHeader

 May 7, 2021

LAPAPA presents 5th Annual Waterworks 050721

LAPAPA presents 5th Annual Waterworks Watercolor Art Show virtually

To address the challenges imposed by the pandemic, LPAPA will continue to present its annual juried art shows online through the LPAPA Virtual Gallery and DailyBrushwork.com (click here) until it is feasible to return to physical exhibits and receptions at its “LPAPA in Residence” Gallery home at the Forest & Ocean Gallery in the heart of Laguna’s art district. Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefits the participating artists and nonprofit LPAPA, and helps sustain LPAPA’s Mission. 

Virtual Gallery (Juried Finalists) Exhibition/Auction Dates: May 3-9 

Virtual Gallery Reception: Thursday, May 6, 5- 6 p.m. (awards at 5:30 p.m.)

LPAPA’s mission is dedicated to painting the landscape, preserving Laguna’s artistic legacy, and promoting the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA strives to enhance the livelihood of its artist members and inspire the next generation of plein air painters.

LPAPA 5 Li

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jason Li, “Sunset Tidepools”

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is proud to present its 5th Annual Waterworks Watercolor Exhibition & Sale as a unique exhibition dedicated to works created by LPAPA Members using transparent watercolors. This annual watercolor show was made possible with the support of the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts and honors the family’s matriarch Joe Hanks Van Cleave (1920-2003), who preferred painting with transparent watercolor and often exhibited as a member of the Laguna Beach Art Association (1957-1969) in their gallery (now the Laguna Art Museum), with her big one-woman show in July 1962. 

Over 123 entries were received for this show with jurors Toni Kellenberg, LPAPA President & Collector, Mary Platt, Hilbert Museum Director, and Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s Executive Director, choosing 42 original paintings created by LPAPA Signature and Artist Members for the show’s coveted spots.   The Waterworks 2021 Awards Judge is Jean Stern, Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum. 

LPAPA 5 Broshar

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Broshar, “Mustard Fields Near Santa Rosa”

LPAPA’s Executive Director Rosemary Swimm shares, “As someone once said: Not all watercolors are created equally…Opaque watercolors let little light in while transparent watercolors allow color to show. Transparent watercolors offer unique challenges for the plein air artist to overcome. They are particularly challenging and much more susceptible to outdoor elements. Continuing our partnership with the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts for the fifth consecutive year is an honor, and our artists are equally excited presenting us with some amazing artwork. Works done in plein air and in the studio are included in this show.” 

The 1st Place award winning artist will also receive an invitation to participate in LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, to be held October 2-10, 2021. 

For more information on LAPAPA, go to www.LPAPA.org.

 

