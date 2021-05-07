NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Friendship Shelter to host discussion on racial equity in homelessness and housing on May 20

Friendship Shelter will host a discussion on racial equity in homelessness and housing on Thursday, May 20. This virtual event is open to the public and free to join thanks to a generous sponsorship from Providence Mission Hospital.

The public is invited for a conversation among Dawn Price, Friendship Shelter Executive Director and Amanda Andere, CEO of Funders Together to End Homelessness as they address questions including: Are communities of color disproportionately impacted by poverty and homelessness? How are organizations like Friendship Shelter tackling this challenge in south Orange County? Does the local data reflect the same issues we see nationally?

Click on photo for a larger image

Amanda Andere, CEO of Funders Together to End Homelessness

“This is a critical time in our country, our local communities, and in the homeless services sector. I’m hoping this conversation will bring to light some of the most pressing issues of racial and economic equity as it relates to homelessness and housing in south Orange County,” said Dawn Price. “I’m thrilled Amanda will be able to join me. She’s a leader committed to racial and housing justice through advocacy and systemic change, and I know we will all benefit greatly from hearing her perspective.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Dawn Price, Friendship Shelter Executive Director

The virtual event will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 4 p.m. It’s free to join but registration is required by visiting www.friendshipshelter.org/racial-equity-in-homelessness-housing or by calling (949) 549-1875. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join the event.

Founded 33 years ago by a group of concerned citizens, Friendship Shelter continues to carry out its vision to end homelessness in south Orange County, one person at a time, through individualized support that focuses on permanent housing. Grounded in the belief that housing is a human right, its core programs are proven compassionate and cost-effective solutions. Friendship Shelter operates two shelters and a street outreach program in Laguna Beach, and permanent supportive housing in scattered sites throughout south Orange County.

 

