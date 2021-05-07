NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Laguna Beach Unified celebrates incredible staff

Laguna Beach Unified School District staff has designated May 10-14 Staff Appreciation Week to celebrate and thank each of the district’s 363 employees as well as its incredible substitutes. 

Almost every aspect of our lives changed due to this pandemic, and LBUSD is grateful that its team worked collaboratively to put students first. Their willingness to change direction at almost a moment’s notice speaks volumes to the incredible human beings that work in Laguna Beach Unified. The district has pulled together to completely rethink how it leads and serves – from instruction and office support to maintenance and food service. 

Laguna Beach Ivonne Redard

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBUSD celebrates Ivonne Redard, Laguna Beach Unified Community Liaison

There is no doubt the pandemic has provided us with the opportunity to think about all aspects of our work differently. It has allowed us to examine how we can leverage technology to meet the needs of every student every day. Nothing will ever take away the need for, and the value of, the personal connections and relationships vital to the work LBUSD does. The creativity displayed in sustaining that work both remotely and in person has been exemplary. 

“I’m honored to be working beside the quality and professional learning community that we have here in Laguna Beach Unified,” said Dr. Jason Viloria Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools. “The POWER OF LBUSD is stronger than ever! As we end the 2020-2021 school year, we encourage our staff to Recharge, Renew, and Reimagine and enjoy the praise you get during this week as we celebrate the awesome staff of LBUSD.” 

Staff Appreciation Week is a moment to say thank you to the district’s entire team for everything that they give in the name of helping students achieve. Thank you!

 

