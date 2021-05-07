Verdi’s La Traviata is reimagined for COVID times – touchless, but deeply touching
By Lynette Brasfield
Exciting news: Pacific Symphony is partnering exclusively with the Susi Q center to present three interactive online discussions about the Symphony’s new production of Verdi’s opera La Traviata – a production with a fascinating COVID twist.
The sessions, known collectively as The Traviata Project, will be produced and hosted by Dr. Jacob Sustaita, Pacific Symphony’s new Assistant Conductor, in one of his first major projects since moving here from Texas in the fall.
The one-hour offerings will feature Music Director Carl St.Clair and Stage Director Robert Neu, as well as cast members Cecilia Violetta Lopez, John Riesen, and Jeffrey Mattsey. They’ll take place on May 19, May 26, and June 2 at 5 p.m. for a fee of just $35 for all three. And on June 5, the filmed opera will be streamed and available all month for a mere $25.
So what’s the twist in this new La Traviata? Longtime Lagunan Carl St.Clair explains.
Lovers who cannot embrace
“I called Bob Neu to see what he thought about staging and filming La Traviata despite COVID restrictions,” St.Clair says. “The question was how to produce an opera that’s a love story without the lovers having physical contact.
“I told Bob, we can’t have a chorus, we can’t have more than 30 musicians on stage, we must allow six feet physical distancing between characters, the production can’t last longer than 90 minutes, we can’t have an intermission, and, oh, it must have broad audience appeal. Just a few challenges!
“Bob, being Bob, didn’t hesitate, just said he was game.
“On our phone call, we brainstormed and decided that with Verdi’s La Traviata, the drama and theatre could be sustained with the cast of three main characters, without a chorus, because the opera doesn’t depend on spectacle.”
The resulting production, says Project Manager and Senior Executive Gary Good, focuses on each of the three main characters’ psychological journeys, as they relive their tragic pasts in their minds.
Photo by Cecilia Lopez
Cast of La Traviata (L-R): Soprano Chelsea Chavez, Tenor John Riesen, Baritone Jeffrey Mattsey, Soprano Cecilia Violetta López, Pacific Symphony Music Director Carl St.Clair, Baritone Matthew Kellaway, and Stage Director Robert Neu
“The characters are physically separated but emotionally deeply engaged,” Good explains. “This is a unique production, filmed and edited with no audience, and yet is so moving, with each of the principals reaching deeply to examine the character he or she is portraying.”
Twelve cameras filmed the semi-staged opera on the Renee and Henry Segerstrom stage.
Hurdles lead to inspiration and creativity
St.Clair says there were significant challenges for the cast members, who had played these roles many times before and had to learn where the cuts had been made in order for the production to work. Not to mention they had to be on stage for the full 90 minutes without a break.
“But much was gained in the filming, which gives the viewer up-close, personal moments with the singers, a vivid and poignant approach that you might miss seated in the audience,” St.Clair adds. “The three principals were able to sing more softly and intimately than is possible with a fully staged production, when they are singing to the last row.
“When Violetta is sick, she cannot be consoled or touched, and this brings a new poignancy to the scene. It’s intense acting, riveting.”
Photo courtesy Pacific Symphony/Doug Gifford
Violetta is dying with no one to console or embrace her in this production
Bob Neu calls the accomplished singer-actors “a real A-team. Having worked with all of them in other productions, I knew they would offer moving and stirring portrayals.”
The musical challenges were significant also, with the positioning of the orchestra behind three giant Plexiglass panels. And St.Clair had to conduct with his back to the stage.
“But it’s turned out to be musically unbelievably compelling,” he enthuses. “And it really fits in with our long-term goal to perform what we call ‘semi-staged operas.’ I’m so proud of this production and happy that it will debut on June 5, which happens to be my birthday!”
“It’s really an example of how hurdles can create inspiration and energy,” adds Neu.
A coup for Susi Q
Executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, Nadia Babayi, played a major role in achieving this exclusive preview series with esteemed Pacific Symphony.
An opera lover, she met Gary Good years ago when both served on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. During recent conversations, Good learned about Susi Q’s remarkable reach in the Laguna Beach community and beyond.
“I was so enamored with the breadth of activities offered – from ukulele classes to yoga to TED Talks – and given Susi Q’s reputation in the community, it just made sense to partner with them,” he says.
Click on photo for a larger version
Photo courtesy Pacific Symphony/Doug Gifford
Soprano Cecilia Violetta López in her role as Violetta Valéry
And Babayi couldn’t be happier to see opera find a home among the many Susi Q musical offerings, from Laguna Beach Live! to Philharmonic Society offerings to musical appreciation classes with Jeffrey Briar, to mention just a few.
“Joyful parts of life, romance and more are all celebrated in opera,” Babayi says. “We are excited about our partnership with Pacific Symphony, an organization that is dedicated to enriching our community by delivering outstanding music productions, showcasing artists, and providing education for all ages in Orange County.”
Click on photo for a larger version
Photo courtesy Pacific Symphony/Doug Gifford
Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta Valéry and John Riesen as Alfredo Germont
The Traviata Project is a particularly good fit, given that esteemed Music Conductor and Director Carl St.Clair has made Laguna his home since the early nineties.
“I moved from Boston, and I was accustomed to academic settings, so I lived first in Irvine, near UCI,” he says. “But every weekend my car would gravitate to Laguna Beach. I was so happy to find a house here and I met my wife within a week of moving. I just knew that Laguna was exactly the kind of place where I’d find my life partner!
“It’s very special to present the Traviata Project to my neighbors and friends here.”
Participation in the three preview sessions, which will be led by Assistant Conductor Dr. Jacob Sustaita, will be available for a small fee ($35) to the general public.
Covering a range of topics from theme to character to Verdi’s own story, the chats promise to be fun and enlightening for those who are opera-curious, as well as those who are passionate lovers of the art.
The production will stream on June 5 and can be viewed without limits until June 30. Everyone who signs up for the Susi Q preview series will get a discount off the cost of the streaming broadcast event ($25).
Here’s to love in the time of COVID!
Details about Susi Q’s The Traviata Project
Susi Q will be offering three one-hour preview sessions as follows:
Session #1: Verdi’s La Traviata: Love, Pathos, Sacrifice, and Illness
Exploring the opera’s narrative, characters, theme, and meaning. Discussion with music director Carl St.Clair and cast members.
Session #2: Alone Together/Together Alone: Behind the Scenes
Verdi’s confronting reflection and commentary of life in his own time and how Pacific Symphony and partners produced this masterpiece in Covid-times.
Discussions with Bob Neu, cast members and others. Exclusive video from rehearsals and taping.
Session #3: Behind the Score: From Failure to Celebrated Icon
Verdi’s synthesis of style, drama, virtuosity, and humanity. Conversation with Carl St.Clair, soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez, and stage director Robert Neu.
For more information about The Traviata Project, and to sign up, visit
https://thesusiq.corsizio.com/c/6089ecacba86ce6ac73be957 or call (949) 464-6645.
For more information about the broadcast of La Traviata or to buy tickets, visit www.pacificsymphony.org/tickets/concert/traviata.