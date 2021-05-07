Council approves new city manager contract 050721

Council approves new city manager contract, changes aimed at streamlining review processes

By SARA HALL

City Council had a full agenda on Tuesday (May 4), including consideration of the contract for the new city manager, and several items related to streamlining the project entitlement, design, and development review processes.

At the top of the agenda during regular business was the employment contract for the next city manager.

Council members voted 5-0 on April 27 during an hour-long special closed session held in a conference room at city hall to select current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis as the next top city staffer. Dupuis will begin work in her new role effective June 12.

Current City Manager John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June.

In drafting the employment agreement with Dupuis, City Attorney Phil Kohn said he relied heavily on the existing agreement between the city and Pietig as framework. It’s tried and true, he said Tuesday. The agreement was last approved by council in 2019. The contract is nearly identical in several sections. One noteworthy revision relates to compensation, which was a point of discussion for some council members and residents on Tuesday.

The contract sets Dupuis’ annual base salary at $275,000. She shall not be eligible to receive cost of living adjustments (if any) that the council approves to other management employees until July 1, 2022, and thereafter. Also on that date and thereafter, Dupuis will automatically receive exceptional performance pay in the amount of 2.5 percent of her annual base salary, unless she receives a non-satisfactory performance review.

Dupuis’ current annual base salary of $238,056 will be adjusted to $244,007 as of July 1, plus exceptional performance pay of up to 2.5 percent, and her annual base salary will again be adjusted to $250,108 as of January 1, 2022. As such, the annual base salary for Dupuis as city manager represents a 10 percent increase over her January 2022 salary as assistant city manager.

Pietig’s current annual base salary is $286,829, although it would have been $293,825 had he not voluntarily waived an adjustment guaranteed by his contract, which also provides for annual exceptional performance pay up to 5 percent of his annual base salary.

Another important revision of the contract is a three-year term with one automatic two-year extension unless council notifies Dupuis of its intent not to extend the agreement at least six months prior to the expiration date of the original three-year term. Council’s election not to so extend the agreement shall not entitle Dupuis to severance pay.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis was selected as the next city manager for Laguna Beach

Finance Director Gavin Curran shared a survey of the base pay for city managers for a number of nearby cities – Dupuis’ is right in the middle, he noted. At the top of the list was Irvine, with a base pay of $290,014; at the bottom was Dana Point with a base pay of $236,250. Other cities listed: San Clemente, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and Seal Beach.

There was some debate whether or not the cities listed were appropriate comparisons. Some were much larger, both in population and square mileage. Others don’t get nearly as many visitors as Laguna Beach, which sees an influx of about six million tourists annually. Only a few on the list are full-service cities like Laguna.

Comparing populations of the listed cities, Laguna Beach is much smaller than most, said resident Brian Isley.

“We have 23,000 people,” Isley said. “And yet we are proposing to put our city manager, in the second smaller city and definitely much less in the way of responsibilities than (the bigger cities), at the same salary level. That seems kind of extreme to me for what their jobs are, in comparison.”

He also questioned the three-year term, saying Dupuis is new in the position. A few other speakers echoed the concern about the term and added that there shouldn’t be an automatic extension.

“The dollars that you’re throwing out here is for someone who came in with experience,” he said. The salary and the three-year term are inappropriate, he added.

Others thought the pay was appropriate, given the number of visitors that come to the small town.

“Respectfully, you’re getting a really good deal (with Dupuis),” said local Larry Nokes.

She’s been an asset to the community, said resident Louis Weil.

“As far as the payment and compensation, I think it’s fully adequate,” Weil said. “It’s time to just pay the woman.”

Another speaker agreed that the salary was suitable, considering that Laguna Beach is a full-service city with a very active community, in addition to the visitors. The city and its residents have a lot of needs, noted another speaker. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Carmelit Green added that Dupuis went “above and beyond’” to help businesses during the pandemic. Other supporters said Dupuis is knowledgeable, accessible, and experienced, is open to others’ ideas and has creative ideas of her own, and that it’s inspiring to see a female and an immigrant in the position.

Councilmember Toni Iseman asked about the different agreements, in terms of salary and benefits. She questioned what’s been in contracts in the past compared to Dupuis’ new employment agreement.

The automatic renewal isn’t unusual, but it’s not in every contract, Kohn said. There is no “one size fits all” type of agreement, he added.

Iseman said the three-year term, for someone new to the job, is quite a commitment, and “unusual and awkward.” She suggested two years instead, but the idea failed to find a second.

Council can determine not to extend the contract based on performance evaluation, Kohn said.

Iseman also asked what the other, non-salary benefits (auto allowance, conferences and memberships, deferred compensation, etc.) amount to, but staff was unsure of an exact figure. Many of the items in question are described as a percent of the base salary, rather than a set amount.

The agreement could have been drawn up with more detail, Iseman said.

“I’m concerned that it’s going to be hard to support so much that’ unknown,” Iseman said.

Mayor Bob Whalen made some quick calculations based off the $275,000 base salary – the exceptional performance pay of 2.5 percent would be $6,875 (unless Dupuis receives a non-satisfactory review), the deferred compensation (which is for all management employees and goes into an IRA-like account, according to current City Manager John Pietig) would equal $5,500 based on Dupuis’ base salary, and the auto allowance would be $6,000 per year.

Funds for conferences and memberships will be annually budgeted by the city as necessary for travel and expenses.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Shorhreh Dupuis with her family, husband Farzad and daughter Sunnyjoy

Council members also congratulated Dupuis, provided advice, and said they were looking forward to working with her.

“Hip hip Shohreh,” Councilmember Peter Blake said.

Real leaders step forward in difficult times, and Dupuis really did that during the pandemic, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said.

“I really admire your ability to get things done and you’ve got to deal with the five of us and that’s not always a picnic,” Kempf said. “I think you’re going to do exceedingly well. We’re here to help. We’re here to work with you constructively. I’m looking forward to really good things in the future.”

Blake made a motion to approve the action and expressed surprise that his colleagues on the dais were bringing up these issues. Whalen clarified that they couldn’t discuss the contract details before the public meeting on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the agreement passed unanimously.

There was also some emphasis on working together to improve the city.

“Along with the hardworking citizens that are on our committees, we can move our town forward,” Councilmember George Weiss said. “Working collaboratively with residents, city staff, and our new city manager, the council can make better decisions that create win-win outcomes for all neighborhoods, residents, and our environment, business…and even our visitors.”

Weiss also encouraged transparency and to build up the trust that he said has eroded with residents.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved several recommendations aimed at improving and streamlining the development review process

Later in the meeting, Council unanimously approved recommendations from the LEAN Six Sigma aimed at improving the development review process. The item also directed city staff to prepare a resolution modifying the previously adopted resolution replacing pre-site meetings with department management team meetings to be signed by the mayor.

In November 2019, Kempf recommended that the city form a staff working group to participate in LEAN Six Sigma training to streamline the city’s development review process. About 15 staff members enrolled in the program and, after four months of work, the team developed a series of recommendations to help reduce the staff processing time of projects by a target objective of 25 percent.

LEAN Six Sigma analyzed data on a random sampling of 31 projects, reviewed customer surveys, and applied the program’s tools to the city process. Some of the recommendations from LEAN Six Sigma include: Complete a comprehensive update to all community development handouts; create new submittal checklists for 24 project types and development procedures; implement DRB scope and protocol training; reduce submittal requirements for design review; implement online application and plans submittal; and eliminate unnecessary building permit requirements for the applicant.

The city has made some significant strides in these areas, Pietig said during the meeting.

Overall, there was support of the recommendations on the dais.

It’s a great plan, Weiss said; the changes should make it easier for both staff and the public.

These changes will work for the residents and help get the process to something they can all be proud of, Blake said.

During public comment, residents were widely in support of the changes as well.

It’s going to make the system so much better, said Karen Martin. Although there are a few things to work out and maybe some more changes to add, it’s a good step in the right direction, most agreed.

Another item related to improving processes wasn’t as widely supported and raised some concerns, but ultimately was approved 4-1, with Iseman dissenting. Council voted on amendments to the Local Coastal Program and the administration chapter in the city’s municipal code relating to streamlining the entitlement process. The item proposes amending sections related to: Permitted projections into required setbacks; fences, walls, hedges, latticework, and screens.

The recommendations aim to maintain the city’s current development standards and design guidelines, while expanding the list of projects that are either exempt from design review or can be approved administratively. The changes are meant to help minor projects that get help up during the review process.

Staff plans to closely monitor the changes and report back within one year.

A few council members questioned the appeal process and whether it should go to council or to the Design Review Board.

“To bypass DR, I think would be a mistake,” Iseman said. “I don’t think we necessarily want to strip the town of the design review opportunity for neighborhood involvement.”

This is a big change, Iseman said. She suggested it should be appealable to the DRB at no cost to the resident.

The point is to avoid the lengthy DRB process when possible, with smaller projects, others pointed out.

“I don’t find any of these changes restrictive in any way,” Blake said. “These are small changes that are meant to let us focus on the major projects and not on the little things.”

They can decide if the project needs to go back to the Design Review Board, Blake added. They aren’t giving up the council’s right to do that, he said.

A majority on the dais agreed that they should be appealable to council, as recommended by city staff.

In explaining her no vote, Iseman said she wished she could support it, but felt the DRB are the experts and shouldn’t be cut out of the process.

“I regret that there was not the ability to compromise on that,” she said.

There was also some discussion and direction to staff regarding: Consideration of the historic aspect of projects; applicants can’t use the administrative process to expand their home if they already have an Accessory Dwelling Unit; a referral list being adopted by council resolution; and environmentally sensitive areas subject to peer review.

During public comment, residents were supportive of the effort, but had some concerns.

Resident Anne Caenn said it’s improved, but still needs a lot of work. Decisions are better made by a volunteer citizen board, rather than a paid staff member who may not live in the neighborhood, she said.