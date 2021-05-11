Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or [email protected]

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Guest Column

Allowing ourselves to feel joy during the day

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello and welcome to the JOYful corner.

I’ve come to the realization that most of us don’t allow ourselves to feel joy most days. Sure, maybe on some kind of big occasion we’ll let ourselves run around whooping with joy…but mostly not.

Think about your past week: has it been joyful and wondrous? Or routine, full of busyness and stress, and doing doing doing?

If you felt a daily amount of joy and wonder, you’re likely the exception. Most people don’t seem to feel joy regularly, or even realize that that’s the case.

Let’s change that.

Joy and wonder are two emotions we shut down, for so many reasons: it’s safe, it’s not allowed, we’re worried about ourselves, we’re stressed. But wouldn’t we like to live a life that has joy every day? That feels wonder at the incredibleness of this world and the richness of humanity?

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

We can still get stuff done, still function in society, while having a greater degree of joy and wonder. In fact, I’d argue that the people around us will benefit, our work will benefit, the world will benefit, if we allow joy into our lives.

If we start seeing everything with wonder, at least some of the time – not to mention the personal benefits of this as well – life can start to come alive again. It’s like that moment in the Wizard of Oz when things go from black and white to color!

So how do we allow this into our lives? It starts by simply recognizing that we want this. That it’s allowed. Give ourselves some freaking permission to feel alive and joyous!

Then we can make it a daily practice. Not a daily chore to add to our task lists, another thing that we should do. No! This is something we get to do!

OK, I’ll stop yelling now. I’m just excited dammit! OK now I’ll stop.

Here are two practices you might try:

--Go outside and see the wonder of the world around you. Let yourself feel alive! Feel the joy that you get to be alive in this freaking amazing world. Run or dance or skip around like a kid, in joy. See the open and vibrant nature of the universe. When you see other people, delight in their humanity! If you feel like it, whoop around joyously, climb a tree, do handstands. Whatever you feel like, whatever would be joyful.

--Every day, ask yourself a simple question: “Where did I see God today?” If you don’t believe in God, as I don’t, you can take that to mean, “Where did I see the divine or sacred today?” or “Where did I see the wonder in the world?” This practice is simply thinking back to the parts of your day when you allowed yourself to see wonder and the divine. It could be in the face of a loved one, or a wonderful person outside. It could be in the joy you felt in winning a game or watching an incredible creation online.

These can be daily practices. They can be anytime practices! Would you like to feel joy and wonder today?

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Laguna Dance Festival teams up with OC Music & Dance for Moving Together In-Person

After more than a year of lockdowns and virtual learning, Laguna Dance Festival is partnering with OC Music & Dance to bring a one-of-a-kind, in-person dance training experience to local dancers.

Moving Together In-Person kicks off on June 14 and includes six full days of technique training, artistic development, career mentorship, and professional networking opportunities. Intermediate, pre-professional, and collegiate dancers are invited to participate.

“It is with excitement and immense gratitude that we announce the partnership with OC Music & Dance for our 2021 summer intensive,” said Jodie Gates, Artistic Director for Laguna Dance Festival. “It has been over a year since we have danced together in-person, and I can think of no better way of launching our one-of-a-kind summer program than aligning with our artistic neighbors and like-minded community of educators”.

Under the direction of Laguna Dance Festival’s Artistic Director Jodie Gates, this specialized program brings internationally renowned dance artists to Orange County, providing opportunities for students to be immersed in the highest level of training and artistic exploration.

This year’s prestigious faculty roster features Fiona Lummis, an artist from Nederlands Dans Theater and stager for Jiri Kylian’s repertory, Jermaine Spivey, contemporary choreographer and artist with Kidd Pivotand, and Maria Kowroski, a principal dancer from New York City Ballet, among others. Daily in-person classes within small cohorts will include repertory, contemporary, hip hop, composition, conditioning, ballet, and seminar.

“Now is a time when coming together is more important than ever,” shared OC Music & Dance Chair of Dance Tawny Chapman. “We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Dance Festival and to provide a safe space for aspiring dancers to move together in-person under the guidance of the unparalleled faculty lineup that Jodie and her team have put together.”

Since 2005, the award-winning Laguna Dance Festival has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance. Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation, and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers, and unite people of all ages and cultures.

Previous festival lineups have featured national and international companies and artists, including Ballet BC, Malpaso, RUBBERBAND, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet West, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Black Grace, BalletX, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.), BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and artists from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet, and New York City Ballet, among many others.

In addition to its mission to present world-class dance performance and increase public appreciation for the art, Laguna Dance Festival is committed to the highest quality dance education and provides opportunities for aspiring artists through masterclasses, workshops, intensive programs, and scholarships.

OC Music & Dance is a premier nonprofit community performing arts school, with a diverse student body of over 400 children, ranging in ages from 18 months to 18 years old. Through its financial assistance program, OCMD aims to make the arts accessible to every child, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Nearly 54 percent of OCMD’s students are on financial assistance, ranging from 15 percent to 80 percent. OCMD’s spacious 21,000-square-foot facility offers 16 practice rooms, two large dance studios with wood-sprung floating dance floors covered with Marley, fully equipped recording studios, and a 150-seat black box theater equipped with a 21-foot LED screen, professional-quality theatrical sound and lighting, and tiered seating.

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance. In accordance with local health guidelines, class sizes are limited. To learn more about the OC Music & Dance’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, visit www.ocmusicdance.org/healthsafety. Registration is now open and financial assistance scholarships are available to qualified applicants.

For more information on Moving Together: Laguna Dance Festival’s Summer Intensive 2021 in partnership with OC Music and Dance, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org/project/2021-summer-intensive or call (949) 715-5578.

Low-cost spay/neuter program for pets offered through May 31

A low-cost spay/neuter program will be offered through May 31 for pets belonging to Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods residents. Protecting Unwanted Pets (PUP) will cover the majority of costs during this one-time annual event. There is a maximum of two pets per household.

Spaying or neutering your pet has numerous health benefits and is also necessary in controlling pet overpopulation.

Each pet is evaluated by a veterinarian, and in the event the pet needs additional medical care, those costs must be covered by the resident.

Voucher prices range from $20 to $50 for spays, and $15 to $30 for neuters, based on the weight of the animal.

Purchase vouchers at Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, or call (949) 497-3552 for more information. Vouchers must be purchased by April 30 and procedures must take place by the end of May.

Participating veterinarians include Dr. Gershun Alaluf, Canyon Animal Hospital; Dr. James Levin, Laguna Beach Animal Hospital; and Dr. Mukhtar, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center.

For information about LB Animal Shelter, go to www.puplagunabeach.org.

COVID Super PODs closing in favor of more localized approach

The demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations through the Othena platform at county Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites have dropped by over 75 percent since the end of April. This indicates that county residents who want the vaccines and do not face difficulty traveling to the Super PODs have, for the most part, been able to do so.

Further efforts to achieve mass immunity will require that Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) focus on more community and neighborhood-based vaccination strategies. This will mean working to overcome vaccine resistance and creating more mobile PODs, with greater outreach, to make vaccination more convenient for people to get vaccinated where they live, work, and play.

To meet this changing community need, the County of Orange will close its Super POD sites at the Anaheim Convention Center, OC Fair & Event Center, and Soka University, as well as at Santa Ana College on June 6 and shift operations to an expanding network of robust mobile PODs.

The County of Orange and its partners at the Orange County Fire Authority launched “Operation Independence” in January 2021. The HCA organized an Incident Management Team along with community and city partners, as well as representatives from Orange County law enforcement and fire departments, to stand up and staff Super POD sites to administer vaccines to thousands of Orange County (OC) residents and workers each day.

These large, regional Super PODs were intended to administer higher quantities of COVID-19 vaccines quickly and efficiently to help slow the spread of the virus while helping to alleviate the emergent burden placed on OC’s hospital system by a surge in COVID-19-positive patients.

Vaccine supply has become more plentiful and alternative distribution channels, such as local pharmacies, hospitals, health care systems, community clinics, and providers are more actively administering doses throughout OC. Consequently, the county has seen a decrease in demand, as also experienced in many regions nationwide.

The last Moderna first-dose appointments will be offered at county Super PODs tomorrow, May 8. The last Pfizer first-dose appointments will be offered at county Super PODs on May 15. The HCA will continue to meet all second-dose obligations.

All county Super and community PODs will offer one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately through close of business on June 5.

Community members are encouraged to access the schedule of upcoming mobile PODs by calling the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 or by registering and logging in to their account in the Othena platform at www.Othena.com. Mobile PODs will accommodate both appointments and walk-ins based on vaccine availability.