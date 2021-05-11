NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Laguna Beach Live 051121

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM present Live! at the Museum on Thursday 

On Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum are parterning again to present Live! at the Museum. This month’s virtual concert welcomes bassoonist Christin Phelps Webb and flutist Michelle Matsumune.

Bassoonist Christin Phelps Webb is a freelance chamber and orchestral musician based in Los Angeles. Originally from Fairfax County, Virginia, Christin relocated to California after attending the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.

While she frequently performs with top Southern California orchestras and is in demand as a studio musician, Christin’s passion is performing chamber music. She has been a member of several popular ensembles including Orion Winds, Ceora Winds, and the New Chamber Ensemble. 

Laguna Beach concert

Christin Phelps Webb and Michelle Matsumene perform virtually in Live! at the Museum on Thursday 

Christin was featured on Ceora Winds’s debut album Postcards and was praised for her “perfectly even fast articulations and rich even tone” by The Double Reed. She is also noted for playing bassoon and contrabassoon on the critically acclaimed album by Jenni Olson The Dreams of Birds, released on the Delos label.

Christin maintains a private teaching studio in the San Fernando Valley, conducts clinics and masterclasses, and will soon publish several of her chamber music arrangements that have been performed and recorded by Ceora Winds.

She holds degrees in music performance from Indiana University and the Peabody Conservatory, where her principal teachers were Sidney Rosenberg and Linda Harwell; she also studied at the University of Southern California with Stephen Maxym and Judith Farmer.

Hailed as “possessing rich, mellow flute playing, lovely lyrical style, and excellent breath control” by ClassicsToday.com, flutist Michelle Matsumune is a fourth generation Californian and an avid chamber music performer. She resides in the Los Angeles area and performs as a soloist as well as freelance flutist with groups throughout Southern California.

In the recent past, Michelle has concertized regularly with the woodwind trio Ceora Winds, which released its debut album Postcards in 2014. Michelle has also released two albums with the Resonance Flute Consort, the award-winning Lights, Camera, Flutes, as well as the Christmas album Flute Tootin’ Yule, on which she recorded on flute, alto flute, and piccolo. With the flute and harp group Duo Arioso, Michelle released an album of medieval music, Cantico, to critical acclaim.

To watch the virtual performance, click here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

