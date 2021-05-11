NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Village Laguna celebrates 50th anniversary 051121

Village Laguna celebrates 50th anniversary by giving away 50 trees to residents on Sunday

To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Village Laguna is giving away 50 trees to Laguna Beach residents. Two beautiful native trees are being offered. Residents are invited to join in on Sunday, May 16 at Bluebird Park from 1-3 p.m. Bring a picnic and a blanket or beach chairs. All are welcome!

To make sure everyone has as much fun as possible, the South Laguna Garden Band will be entertaining with their good time music.

Villag Laguna tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Toyon tree

The Garden Band is led by Tom Joliet, ukelele, and features Doc Law on slide guitar, John Ford guitar and vocals, Tony Bisson “the voice,” Hod Meehan on bass, and Danny the drummer. The Garden Band began one afternoon in 2009 after a workday at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, when Tony and Tom started strumming and singing together for the first time. Other musicians have joined in and the group plays at local venues like Fete de la Musique and the Ranch, always to promote and help fund the Garden Park.

Villaguna Laguna band

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Garden Band 

For the past 50 years Village Laguna has led efforts to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach. 

At Village Laguna’s 40th celebration Arnold Hano said, “I can’t conceive of a future beyond, let’s say, next Thursday. Fifty years will be well beyond my reach. We’ll toast 40 and hope that another 40 will follow and our village will remain a village, Laguna will remain Laguna.” 

“And yet, here we are today,” says Anne Caenn. “Arnold just turned 99, and we’re celebrating 50 years and looking forward to 50 more!” 

To reserve a tree, go to www.villagelaguna.org and fill out the form, then pick up your new tree at the Bluebird Park celebration. Village Laguna thanks Ruben Flores/Laguna Nursery for help in providing these beautiful trees.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.