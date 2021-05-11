LB Music Festival live and in-person with Artistic Director Conrad Tao May 12-16
The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live! are pleased to announce that the 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival will be held live with in-person audiences this week and weekend, May 12-16, marking the Philharmonic Society’s long-anticipated return to public performances since pandemic restrictions halted live shows.
The 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival, featuring acclaimed American composer-pianist Conrad Tao as Artistic Director, takes place May 12-16 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Hailed as “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music” (New York Magazine), Conrad Tao has emerged as a mature, thoughtful, and thought-provoking pianist and composer with both an ambitious musical vision and the talent to realize it.
Guest artists who will appear in collaboration with Tao include violinist Stefan Jackiw, dancer/choreographer Caleb Teicher, the JACK Quartet, and the Westerlies. The Laguna Beach Music Festival would like to thank Corporate Sponsor CIBC Private Wealth.
The Philharmonic Society’s top priority is the health and safety of its patrons, volunteers, performers, staff, and community. Concerts will be held with a limited capacity, and health and safety protocols adhering to county and state guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe environment. More information regarding the Irvine Barclay Theatre’s guidelines can be found by clicking here. For those who prefer a virtual experience, concerts will also be available via livestream.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Brantley Gutierrez
2021 Festival Artistic Director and Pianist Conrad Tao
Tickets for the 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival are on sale now and can be purchased through the following links:
For In-Person (Live) Experience, click here. (Tickets start at $38/each per concert)
For Livestream (Virtual) Experience, click here. (Tickets are $20/household per concert)
2021 Festival Artistic Director: Conrad Tao
Recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and eight consecutive ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Awards, pianist and composer Conrad Tao leads the 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival as Artistic Director, dazzling audiences with his astonishing musical innovation and artistry.
Tao has recently appeared with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Boston Symphony, and in recital at Severance Hall and as part of Tanglewood’s Great Performers series. Highlights of this season include a residency at the Kaufman Music Center, concerts at the Library of Congress with Caleb Teicher and the JACK Quartet, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, and concerto performances with the Cincinnati Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and Finnish Radio Symphony.
As a composer, Tao has been commissioned to write works for orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. His works also expand beyond the classical repertoire, exploring new mediums of expression, such as his collaboration with dancer Caleb Teicher, Rhapsody in Blue, which premiered in 2021 as the first in-person performance at the Guggenheim and was lauded by The New York Times as “monumental.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Philharmonic Society
Dancer Caleb Teicher
Festival Prelude (Wednesday, May 12, 6 p.m., Irvine Barclay Theatre)
The 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off with the Festival Prelude, as Artistic Director Conrad Tao shares his insights and approach to the festival’s programming, along with intimate performances with guest performers violinist Stefan Jackiw and cellist Jay Campbell. Prelude Corporate Sponsor: CIBC Private Wealth. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Katie Lockie, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 553-2422, ext. 234.
Festival concerts
“LBMF Opening Night: Counterpoint” (Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m., Irvine Barclay Theatre)
In his Artistic Director debut, pianist and composer Conrad Tao opens the 2021 Laguna Beach Music Festival with tap dancer/choreographer Caleb Teicher in a dazzling display of movement and music, featuring moments of improvisation by Teicher and Tao, along with arrangements and excerpts of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Bach’s Goldberg Variations, and many more.
“Americans” (Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., Irvine Barclay Theatre)
Joined by New York-based brass quartet The Westerlies, Musical America’s 2018 “Ensemble of the Year” JACK Quartet, and violinist Stefan Jackiw, Artistic Director Conrad Tao brings a uniquely American program featuring American hymns, composers, singers, and musicians to the second night of the Festival. The evening features works by composers such as Charlies Ives, Woody Guthrie, Andy Clausen, and Caroline Shaw, and closes with an improvised piece by the Westerlies and Conrad Tao.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Philharmonic Society
Jack Quartet
“Chromatic Fantasias” (Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m., Irvine Barclay Theatre)
The Festival concludes with a performance by Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw, and JACK Quartet, that dives into Bach’s improvisatory and expressive Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue, and pairs it with complementary pieces by Conrad Tao, Elliot Carter, Johannes Brahms, and Amy Williams.
2021 Festival guest artists
Caleb Teicher is a NYC-based dancer and choreographer specializing in musically driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary collaboration. Teicher began his career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance’s critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing in contemporary dance, swing dance, and musical theater. Since founding Caleb Teicher & Company (CT&Co) in 2015, Teicher’s creative work has expanded to engagements and commissions across the U.S. and abroad.
Stefan Jackiw is one of America’s foremost violinists, captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique. Hailed for playing of “uncommon musical substance” that is “striking for its intelligence and sensitivity” (Boston Globe), Jackiw has appeared as soloist with the Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco symphony orchestras, among others.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Sanwook Lee
Violinist Stefan Jackiw
Hailed by The New York Times as “our leading new-music foursome,” the JACK Quartet is one of the most acclaimed, renowned, and respected groups performing today. JACK has maintained an unwavering commitment to their mission of performing and commissioning new works, giving voice to underheard composers, and cultivating an ever-greater sense of openness toward contemporary classical music.
The Westerlies, “an arty quartet…mixing ideas from jazz, new classical, and Appalachian folk” (The New York Times) are a New York-based brass quartet comprised of childhood friends from Seattle: Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands on trumpet, and Andy Clausen and Willem de Koch on trombone. The Westerlies navigate a wide array of venues and projects with the precision of a string quartet, the audacity of a rock band, and the charm of a family sing-along.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Philharmonic Society
The Westerlies
About the Philharmonic Society
Founded in 1954 as Orange County’s first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.
For more than 65 years the Philharmonic Society has evolved and grown with the county’s changing landscape, presenting artists and orchestras who set the standard for artistic achievement. The Philharmonic Society’s nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs, offered free of charge, engage more than 100,000 students annually through curriculum-based music education programs that aim to inspire, expand imaginations, and encourage learning at all levels.
As a key youth program, the exceptional Orange County Youth Symphony and String Ensemble provide top-tier training to the area’s most talented young musicians through multi-level ensemble instruction, leadership training, touring opportunities, challenging professional repertoire, and performances in world-class venues.
About Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Beach Live!, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences through the presentation of high-quality live musical performances that are accessible…affordable, intimate, and in the community.