 May 14, 2021

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

May 14, 2021

Hurricanes hardly ever happen – on the West Coast, that is

Dennis 5Surface ocean temps around the county are still holding at 64-68 degrees, a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

The 2021 Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially begins on Saturday, but we’ve already got the first named storm, Andres, in the books. Andres was short-lived, however, only holding it together for around 48 hours as a low-end tropical storm with 40 mph winds. Strong upper-level shear winds from the WSW tore the storm apart in quick fashion. 

Things are still quiet on the Atlantic side with their hurricane season officially starting on June 1, but for the past five consecutive years the first named storm was born in May, as much as three weeks before the official start. It almost seems like an ongoing trend now, what with the changing climate. If you’ll remember, last season on their side was the busiest on record with a total of 30 named systems, 17 of those reaching hurricane status, and seven making major hurricane status with winds in excess of 111 mph (Category 3 or higher).

One thing that both the Pacific and the Atlantic have in common is that once a system develops, its forward movement is generally to the west or northwest, but that’s where the similarity ends. In the Pacific, once a storm forms, its birthplace is usually off the Mexican or Central American Coast, and it moves out to sea and doesn’t come in contact with any major land mass unless it curves to the north, affecting Southern Baja on occasion.

Otherwise it continues to remain over water until its next land mass, which is over 2,500 miles or so away, the Hawaiian Islands, if the storm even makes it that far. Usually on the way towards Hawaii the system will encounter some cooler water that’s below 80 degrees, and the storm will start falling apart. However, if there’s a strong El Nino going on the waters on the way to Hawaii, and the water is much warmer, say well above 80, the storm will hold its own, so to speak. Otherwise, Hawaii pretty much will dodge a bullet.

The Atlantic, on the other hand, has numerous targets to choose from, so there’s some kind of landfall every year from the Leeward Islands to the Caribbean, Cuba, Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Eastern Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, the west coast of Florida, the Florida Keys, the east coast of Florida, the Georgia coast, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, New England, and even Nova Scotia and Southern Newfoundland on occasions – so somebody’s gonna get nailed at some point over the course of a season. Lest we forget, that includes even small islands like the Caymans, Jamaica, and even Bermuda. Even the supposedly safe Bahamas got annihilated by Category 5 Dorian a couple of years ago. No year is safe on their side ‘cause all it takes is one. That’s why we live here! 

ALOHA!

 

