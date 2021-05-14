LBCWD issues notice of expiring terms of two commissioners, is accepting applications to serve on the commission

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (two seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or re-appointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules, and regulations as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m. on May 28, 2021. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on June 17, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the District Headquarters.

LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

Avila’s El Ranchito and Laguna Presbyterian team up to provide Waymakers with Taco Tuesdays

The old African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” suggests that the caring involvement of an entire community is necessary for its children to grow and prosper in healthy environments.

It is also an especially appropriate description of how generous members of Laguna Presbyterian Church and Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican restaurant are teaming up with Waymakers Youth Shelter Laguna Beach to provide the shelter’s clients with Taco Tuesday meals now through the end of this year.

“We want to show our clients, who are at-risk youth ages 12-17, that there are individuals in the community that care about their well-being like we do,” explained Chelsea Burch, Volunteer Coordinator at Waymakers. “We leverage community resources in our work to create healthier situations for these youth, which includes sharing meals together. As you can imagine, the COVID-19 crisis has made it much more difficult financially for nonprofits like ours, and so we are especially grateful to El Ranchito and Laguna Presbyterian Church for providing the Taco Tuesday meals. This will make a huge difference for us.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of El Ranchito Facebook

The Avila Family: Michael and Christine and their two children, Benson and Braden

Michael Avila, whose family-owned Mexican restaurants have had a reputation for “treating customers like family” for over 50 years, says, “We’re honored to now be able to extend our hospitality to the clients of Waymakers through these Taco Tuesday meals.”

Likewise, Camron Hauer, newly appointed Laguna Presbyterian Church Student Director and Laguna Beach High School Water Polo coach, notes, “I have been inspired with the care that Waymakers brings to those who come through their doors. It has been a pleasure to see other organizations and individuals reaching out to them in order to be a part of what they are doing. I urge anyone who wants to help to contact Waymakers in order to see how they can support them. We who are lucky enough to be a part of this community know how special it is. It is my hope that we continue to be a community who loves our neighbors.”

Hauer’s personal connection with Waymakers started with him being an Elder representing the Mission Outreach Committee, which supports Waymakers through Laguna Presbyterian Church.

For more information on Waymakers Youth Shelters, visit www.waymakersoc.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or [email protected]

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Laguna Dance Festival teams up with OC Music & Dance for Moving Together In-Person

After more than a year of lockdowns and virtual learning, Laguna Dance Festival is partnering with OC Music & Dance to bring a one-of-a-kind, in-person dance training experience to local dancers.

Moving Together In-Person kicks off on June 14 and includes six full days of technique training, artistic development, career mentorship, and professional networking opportunities. Intermediate, pre-professional, and collegiate dancers are invited to participate.

“It is with excitement and immense gratitude that we announce the partnership with OC Music & Dance for our 2021 summer intensive,” said Jodie Gates, Artistic Director for Laguna Dance Festival. “It has been over a year since we have danced together in-person, and I can think of no better way of launching our one-of-a-kind summer program than aligning with our artistic neighbors and like-minded community of educators”.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Skye Schmidt

After over a year, dancers return to the studio for in-person training on June 14

Under the direction of Laguna Dance Festival’s Artistic Director Jodie Gates, this specialized program brings internationally renowned dance artists to Orange County, providing opportunities for students to be immersed in the highest level of training and artistic exploration.

This year’s prestigious faculty roster features Fiona Lummis, an artist from Nederlands Dans Theater and stager for Jiri Kylian’s repertory, Jermaine Spivey, contemporary choreographer and artist with Kidd Pivotand, and Maria Kowroski, a principal dancer from New York City Ballet, among others. Daily in-person classes within small cohorts will include repertory, contemporary, hip hop, composition, conditioning, ballet, and seminar.

“Now is a time when coming together is more important than ever,” shared OC Music & Dance Chair of Dance Tawny Chapman. “We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Dance Festival and to provide a safe space for aspiring dancers to move together in-person under the guidance of the unparalleled faculty lineup that Jodie and her team have put together.”

Since 2005, the award-winning Laguna Dance Festival has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance. Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation, and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers, and unite people of all ages and cultures.

Previous festival lineups have featured national and international companies and artists, including Ballet BC, Malpaso, RUBBERBAND, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet West, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Black Grace, BalletX, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.), BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and artists from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet, and New York City Ballet, among many others.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Skye Schmidt

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance

In addition to its mission to present world-class dance performance and increase public appreciation for the art, Laguna Dance Festival is committed to the highest quality dance education and provides opportunities for aspiring artists through masterclasses, workshops, intensive programs, and scholarships.

OC Music & Dance is a premier nonprofit community performing arts school, with a diverse student body of over 400 children, ranging in ages from 18 months to 18 years old. Through its financial assistance program, OCMD aims to make the arts accessible to every child, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Nearly 54 percent of OCMD’s students are on financial assistance, ranging from 15 percent to 80 percent. OCMD’s spacious 21,000-square-foot facility offers 16 practice rooms, two large dance studios with wood-sprung floating dance floors covered with Marley, fully equipped recording studios, and a 150-seat black box theater equipped with a 21-foot LED screen, professional-quality theatrical sound and lighting, and tiered seating.

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance. In accordance with local health guidelines, class sizes are limited. To learn more about the OC Music & Dance’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, visit www.ocmusicdance.org/healthsafety. Registration is now open and financial assistance scholarships are available to qualified applicants.

For more information on Moving Together: Laguna Dance Festival’s Summer Intensive 2021 in partnership with OC Music and Dance, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org/project/2021-summer-intensive or call (949) 715-5578.

Meet Pet of the Week Zoey

Zoey is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed one-year-old Scottish Deerhound mix looking for a new place to call home. Zoey is in need of training, and requires a secure fenced yard as she can climb out of high chain link fences. She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and does well around groups of people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Zoey adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoey is the ultimate friend to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to the shelter’s approach to adoption, its return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.