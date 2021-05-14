NewLeftHeader

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament 

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party. 

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites. 

Laguna Hackers cart

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth. 

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

 

