 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 051421

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature thirteen artists exhibiting their works. 

The May 16 show features the following artists: Rachel Goberman, David Nelson, Cliff Wassmann, Linda Ames, Marita Holten, Jeff Lavinsky, Josh Hill, Laura Widdows, Mary Guerra, Tatyana Zen, Gregory Lincoln, Debra Covern, and David Kizziar.

“Since resuming in March on the Main Beach Cobblestones, the Craft Guild continues to grow,” says artist Cliff Wassmann. “The energy at Main Beach is taking on a summer vibe now, and we are seeing more visitors from out of the area and many first-timers that really appreciate the offerings of the local artists that we present. There is a good range of work from photography and painting to fine jewelry and mixed media works. It’s really an eclectic show with each artist offering something unique, and with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop you don’t get a more beautiful place to exhibit your work.”

Laguna Craft flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

From 2019 Laguna Craft Guild show

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It began in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. 

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

In order to maintain the opportunity to exhibit in public, the Laguna Craft Guild will be following city-required protocols for social distancing and current face coverings guidelines.

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

