NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Vacation: An online exclusive 051421

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Vacation: An online exclusive, available as of May 15

JoAnne Artman Gallery proudly presents Vacation: An online exclusive, featuring artists America Martin, Greg Miller, and Jane Maxwell, available to view from May 15 to July 17 by clicking here.

The lyrics of The Go-Go’s Vacation (1982) say it best – “It is all [we] ever wanted.”

“Vacation, all I ever wanted

Vacation, had to get away

Vacation, meant to be spent alone

Vacation, all I ever wanted

Vacation, had to get away

Vacation, meant to be spent alone”

Vacation, The Go-Go’s, 1982

The appeal of a vacation has perhaps never been greater. Sandy beaches, new cities, and ski chalets now seem otherworldly, and we could all use a break, right? Artists America Martin, Jane Maxwell, and Greg Miller invite you to take a vacation through the transcendent experience of art, transporting viewers to new and exciting destinations. 

Destination #1: Mountains

Jane Maxwell’s new series playfully merges fashion, femininity, and sport with her skiing and snowboarding figures. Bold colors and patterned collage work underscore athletic movement, as well as the glamour that comes with après ski at a snowy resort. 

JoAnne Artman skiiers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jane Maxwell’s “Sexy Skiers Series,” mixed media with resin on panel, 58” x 108”

Destination #2: Desert

America Martin’s horses conjure visions of wild mustangs running through picturesque desert landscapes. Blocked in bold color and geometric line work, Martin adheres to her signature style while calling upon a Southwestern sensibility. 

JoAnne Artman horses

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

America Martin, “Horses in Dusk Colors on the Hill,” oil and acrylic on canvas, 65” x 35”

Destination #3: The Beach

Nothing says summer vacation like some time by the pool or at the beach. Greg Miller is a master of mixed media and capturing the reflection and suspension of water. Paired with graphic and text elements, his work is timelessly cool – just like swimming on a hot day.

JoAnne Artman swimmer

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Woods Cove,” acrylic, collage paper on panel, 45” x 70”

Destination #4: New Orleans

There is much to be noted in cultural influence between the worlds of music and fine art. America Martin’s jazz musicians embody the vibrancy, culture, and spirit of New Orleans in both energy and direct visual cues. As her colors reverberate against one another, you can almost hear music filling the streets of the Big Easy. 

So, stay at home, relax, turn up The Go-Go’s, and be inspired by the possibility of a dream escape.

JoAnne Artman baritone

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

America Martin, “Baritone Man,” oil and acrylic on canvas, 51” x 42.5”

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is open by appointment, located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 510-5481, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.