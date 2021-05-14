NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features 051421

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India. 

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything. 

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says. 

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Walking for club

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause. 

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year. 

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity. 

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.   

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves. 

Walking for single child

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).” 

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year. 

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!” 

Walking for school

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established 

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.” 

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.” 

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (703) 505-5152.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.